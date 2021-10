The Duke of Sussex described the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, as the "most adorable couple," as he paid tribute to his late grandfather in a new BBC One documentary. Speaking about his grandparents' 73-year marriage on Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, Prince Harry says: "The two of them together were just the most adorable couple, and I don't know if anyone's ever described them as adorable, but to me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees, you have two individuals who were very much in love and both who at a very young age, dedicated their life to service.

