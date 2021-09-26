Lee, Chappell, and McDonell selected to serve as Piedmont Community College Student Ambassadors

Piedmont Community College (PCC) selected three Student Ambassadors for the 2021-2022 academic year. They are: Anna Reese Lee of Ruffin, Nekeba Chappell of Roxboro, and Marquessa McDonell of Roxboro. Lee, Chappell, and McDonell will serve as official student representatives of the College at community and school functions. They will also aid as greeters, conduct tours, and assist in other ways at College events. In addition to gaining leadership and public speaking skills, each student earns scholarship funds from the Jacqueline Hall Moore Scholarship Endowment through the PCC Foundation. This financial award assists with tuition, books, and fees.