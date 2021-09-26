Initial German exit polls show startlingly close race

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed Angela Merkel as leader of Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.The social democratic SPD, led by colourless finance minister Olaf Scholz, surged from third to first place over the final weeks of a forgettable, cautious campaign.It looks to have emerged as the largest party in the new parliament, ending a streak of federal election defeats stretching back to 2005.It is projected to have gained 25.9 per cent of the vote, against...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO