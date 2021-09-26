CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Initial German exit polls show startlingly close race

By Tim O'Donnell
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The German parliamentary election remains too close to call based on initial exit polls, but there are still some key takeaways. There doesn't appear to be any major surprises, save for perhaps just how tight things are between the center-left Social Democratic Party and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union, who are essentially neck-and-neck. Meanwhile, the Green Party looks like it will finish in a clear third.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

German election: CDU leader 'not happy' with exit poll result

German election: CDU leader 'not happy' with exit poll result. Germans have been voting for a new federal parliament, choosing who will govern them for the next four years. Projections based on exit polls suggest a dead heat between the main parties - the social democrats of Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet's conservatives.
ELECTIONS
WEKU

Early Results Show The German Election Is Too Close To Call

BERLIN — Germany's two largest parties have emerged from Sunday's election in what amounts to a dead heat, according to preliminary results. The first projected results released by national broadcaster ARD put the country's center-left Social Democrats at 24.9%, just two-tenths of a percentage point ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party.
WORLD
Reuters

VIEW Reactions to exit polls in German national election

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Senior politicians from Germany's parties reacted on Sunday to exit polls showing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats running neck-and-neck in a national election. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz:. "The voters of this country have decided that the SPD should...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD a narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed Angela Merkel as leader of Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.The social democratic SPD, led by colourless finance minister Olaf Scholz, surged from third to first place over the final weeks of a forgettable, cautious campaign.It looks to have emerged as the largest party in the new parliament, ending a streak of federal election defeats stretching back to 2005.It is projected to have gained 25.9 per cent of the vote, against...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
newschain

Exit polls suggest German election rivals neck-and-neck

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats were locked in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in the country’s parliamentary election on Sunday, exit polls showed. The vote will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power, with officials from both parties saying they hoped to...
ELECTIONS
Gazette

German CDU/CSU and SPD tied in national election - exit poll

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's CDU/CSU conservatives and their Social Democrat rivals were tied in Sunday's national election, an exit poll showed, leaving open which of them will lead the next government as Angela Merkel prepares to stand down after 16 years in power. The CDU/CSU bloc won 25% of the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Exit Polls#Alternative For Germany#Election#German#Social Democratic Party#The Green Party#Cdu#Greens#Spd#The Cdu Csu#Free Democrats
FXStreet.com

German Election: Race to succeed Merkel tightens – Latest polls

Heading into a German Federal election on Sunday, the latest polls suggest that the race to the country’s leadership tightens, as the key candidates hold their final rallies. Sunday’s vote will mark the end of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 16 years in office. Exit polls will be released when voting ends...
ELECTIONS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Merkel seeks to boost Laschet in close German election race

BERLIN — (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to boost struggling would-be successor Armin Laschet on Tuesday in the tight race to become Germany's next leader, telling a rally in her longtime electoral district that he will look out for jobs and security. Merkel touted her government's record in...
ELECTIONS
Derrick

German candidates clash over tax, minimum wage in close race

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The three candidates bidding to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor clashed over taxes and pocketbook issues in a third televised debate Sunday a week before the election. Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, the leader in the polls, fended off attacks on his minimum wage and tax...
EUROPE
Newsbug.info

Putin’s ruling party clinches election victory, exit poll shows

President Vladimir Putin’s ruling party won a decisive victory in Russia's legislative polls despite simmering discontent after sidelining political opponents, an exit poll showed. United Russia took a projected 45.2% of the party vote, according to a survey by pollster INSOMAR in 1,455 polling stations over three days of voting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
The Independent

Dutch political leaders meet amid stalled coalition talks

Dutch political party leaders were meeting Wednesday in an effort to force a breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations to form a new ruling coalition more than six months after a general election left a deeply divided parliament.The talks in The Hague come after attempts to form a majority or minority coalition to succeed the outgoing government of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte failed, and amid speculation that a fresh election may be needed to break the impasse.“Our country urgently needs a new Cabinet and, in view of the time that has passed since the March 17 elections, the time has...
POLITICS
AFP

France's right seeks champion to fight Macron

With the clock ticking down to France's presidential elections in April, conservatives have yet to select a candidate from a crowded field of hopefuls who aim to beat the far-right to set up a final against Emmanuel Macron. - Most analysts see the two-round election process heading to a repeat of the 2017 final-stage duel between Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX40

Political analysts discuss divide over infrastructure bill

With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden on Thursday evening signed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. The work to keep the government open and running served as the backdrop during a chaotic day for Democrats as […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Green Party’s new co-leaders vow to be ‘real opposition to feeble Tory government’

The Green Party’s newly elected leaders have vowed to boost the number of Green MPs in parliament and become the “real opposition” to the Conservative government.Members of the party in England and Wales have elected councillors Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay as the new co-leaders, after Sian Berry and Jonathan Bartley stood down.“We’re determined to see more Greens elected in England and Wales,” said Mr Ramsay. “We’re here because we want to lead our party to success … to be the real opposition to this feeble Conservative government.”The Green Party has only one MP, Caroline Lucas, but has three...
POLITICS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy