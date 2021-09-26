VIDEO: Joe Achilles Tests the G82 BMW M4 Manual

BMW M cars are some of the most capable performance cars around, and have earned a reputation amongst car lovers as fierce performers. BMW's current range of proper M cars is the most diverse it has ever been, and the G80 BMW M3 and G82 BMW M4 are two of the best. BMW loves coming out with hardcore versions of its already capable M cars, with the M5 CS being one of our favorites at the moment. There have already been reports that BMW will revive the CSL nameplate for the M4, which will be lighter, lower, faster, and RWD only. But that isn't all that's planned. According to BMW Blog, the CSL will soon be joined by CS versions of both the M3 and M4 as soon as 2023.

