VIDEO: Joe Achilles Tests the G82 BMW M4 Manual

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber Joe Achilles is the owner of a G80 BMW M3 Competition, one of the very best M3s ever made. However, the choice to get the Competition car, with an automatic transmission, wasn’t his. In the UK market, only the Competition models are available. They aren’t even offered the choice of the standard, manually-equipped car. So when Achilles went to Germany for a BMW trip, he was very excited about his loaner car — a G82 BMW M4 with a manual transmission.

