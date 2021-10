Back from their summer recess, Senate Democrats announced last week that they have united behind the “Freedom to Vote” Act , a compromise bill that would expand and protect the right to vote in important ways. It comes on the heels of a summer-long effort by poor and low-income people, as well as grassroots voting rights advocates, to demand that Democrats act now to protect the right to vote and defend democracy. But what Senate Democrats may or may not realize is that the bill includes language Republicans have used for years to attack and curtail voting rights.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO