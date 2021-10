Ambitious Iberseries Platino Industria Event Kicks Off in Madrid

In response to the growing demand for premium content across the Americas, Banijay Americas has launched a new unscripted production studio in Mexico with Emmy-nominated producer Marie Leguizamo serving as its managing director. To be known as Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, the new studio will be based in Mexico City where Leguizamo will be based part of the time as she shuttles between the offices in Los Angeles and Mexico City. The new studio will mainly focus on unscripted original content in both English and Spanish for broadcast, cable and streamers in the Mexican and U.S. Hispanic markets. “With the Latinx...

