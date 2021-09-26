CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men die from gunshot wounds near Laurel District

By Bay City News
sfbayca.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating after two men were fatally shot early Sunday morning near Oakland’s Laurel District. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1:55 a.m. to the 3700 block of High Street, according to a release from Oakland police. The two men, ages 21 and 26, were found with...

sfbayca.com

