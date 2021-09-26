Two men die from gunshot wounds near Laurel District

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man is left in critical condition following a shooting in West Baltimore. Officers responded to a medical clinic in the 2400 block of Clyburn Ave for a reported walk-in shooting victim. There, officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the 5200 block of Saint Charles Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO