OPINION: K-12 educators deserve more respect

Over the past three years, I have been establishing a bat monitoring program across southeastern Louisiana to document and track the ecology of our local bat populations. As I designed this to be both a research and an environmental science education project, I’ve been partnering with numerous public and private K-12 schools and environmental nonprofits. Those partnering experiences, starting well before COVID-19, have given me a new view of a meaning of commitment to community. Parents of kids in school are well aware of how hard it is for teachers and school staff to create great learning communities, but as I’ve worked with a dozen different schools, I have come to appreciate some common threads. During the pandemic, the teachers at every school, some very highly resourced and some barely resourced at all, have struggled mightily to maintain their learning communities and make them succeed. We here at Loyola also struggled with Hyflex and online delivery of our courses and the lack of in-person interactions, including the ability to fully engage our students in internships and scholarly research.