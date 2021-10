A woman has released a TikTok PSA about “the dumbest thing I have ever done” after opening a Home Depot credit card blocked her from being able to get a mortgage and buy a house.Cassidy Gard, going under @cassidygard on TikTok, said she usually says no when asked in stores if she wants to open a credit card but chose to do it at a Home Depot store in May.In the video, which had amassed 1.2 million views by Friday, Ms Gard said the Home Depot worker who asked her about the card seemed “so nice”.“It just seemed like...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 HOURS AGO