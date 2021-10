CHAMPAIGN — Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters has only played 13 snaps this season. On Friday night, he'll finally get more as he returns from injury. The sixth-year senior entered the season as the Illini's starting quarterback but left the season opener against Nebraska on Aug. 28 with an "AC joint sprain" to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, per the ACC Network. Peters was available last week at Virginia, but since he didn't take any practice reps leading up to that game, according to first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema, he was held out.

