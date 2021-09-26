The Fascinating Town In New Hampshire That Is Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

New Hampshire is full of history and visiting the small towns and villages here is a great way to understand more about it. You often don’t need to go very far from home. There’s a good chance wherever you are right now offers plenty to see and do. But, making a day of visiting another place in New Hampshire to learn about the past is always a good idea and this town is a great place to start.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Welcome to Concord! One of the state’s earliest settlements, visitors from Europe are reported to have been in the Merrimack River valley region back in 1659.

But it took a while to become the Concord we know today. First, Massachusetts had to grant it some independence and it did so in 1725. It became known as the Plantation of Penacook. Less than 10 years later, it was incorporated as Rumford. It wasn’t until 1765 that the town was named Concord.

Soon, the town began to grow. This growth was the result of granite quarrying and manufacturing, which provided jobs. And its central location made it an obvious choice to be the capital. Today, a visit to Concord means access to restaurants, historical landmarks and culture.

One must-see spot is the state building, which was built in 1816. The granite used to construct it was sourced from right here at the New Hampshire's Swenson quarries. Today it’s a whopping three floors and can be visited Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have time, take a guided tour!

Then make your way to the Concord Historic District. This area makes up 25 acres of the city center and has stayed much the same since its creation in 1726. You’ll find great examples of architecture that was typical of the time period, including Concord’s oldest house. The house, owned by Reverend Timothy Walker, was built in 1735.

Next be sure to check out the former home of America’s 14th President, Franklin Pierce. A native of New Hampshire, the Pierce Manse was occupied by the President for about six years.

Another interesting home to see is that of Christian Science movement founder, Mary Baker Eddy. Her home located on North State Street was occupied from 1889 to 1892. You can take a guided tour here to learn a bit more about life here.

Now that you’ve enjoyed some history, be sure to appreciate the beauty of Concord’s nature with a visit to Carter Hill Orchard. A mix of both nature and history, the orchard has been around since the 1760s. Visitors can pick apples and bring home fresh produce from the farm stand.

Be sure to enjoy the walking trails too!

Have you been to Concord? If so, we’d love to hear some of your tips for visiting, including great restaurants and other historic sights we can’t miss. Leave your thoughts in the Facebook comments!

Lucky for us, this isn’t the only great town to visit. Take this road trip through New Hampshire’s most picturesque small towns for a charming experience!

Address: Concord, NH, USA

Address: The Pierce Manse, 14 Horseshoe Pond Ln, Concord, NH 03301, USA

Address: Mary Baker Eddy Historic House, 62 N State St, Concord, NH 03301, USA

Address: New Hampshire State House, 107 N Main St, Concord, NH 03303, USA

Address: Carter Hill Orchard, 73 Carter Hill Rd, Concord, NH 03303, USA