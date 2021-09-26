WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card
WWE Extreme Rules is the one night of the year when every match has a hardcore stipulation, or at least that is how things used to be. This year's card has six matches scheduled to take place, but other than the universal title bout, the closest thing to a non-standard match is the Triple Threat for the United States title. Three-way contests don't have count-outs or disqualifications, so anything goes.bleacherreport.com
