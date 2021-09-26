CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Here’s who will win at the 2021 Tony Awards

By Johnny Oleksinski
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePut on your Sunday clothes and tell Alexa to play “Gypsy.” The Tonys are back this Sunday!. The last time we celebrated the best of Broadway was unbelievably more than two years ago, in June 2019, and therefore some of the shows being honored this year are that old, too. Now, they’re finally getting their moment in the sun. But in the fall. At the Winter Garden Theatre.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim Join Viola Davis in Historical Drama ‘The Woman King’ (Exclusive)

Adrienne Warren, the newly minted best actress in a musical at Sunday’s Tony Awards for her work in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Olivier Award-winning actress Sheila Atim, have joined the cast of The Woman King, a historical epic from TriStar. Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu are toplining the drama that also counts Lashana Lynch and John Boyega on the roll call. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed Netflix’s sci-fi actioner The Old Guard, is on board to helm the feature that will begin shooting in November in South Africa. Per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the...
MOVIES
BET

The 74th Annual Tony Awards: How To Watch, Nominees, Who’s Performing And More

After more than a year of going dark, Broadway is back and ready to celebrate its biggest stars at the 74th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, September 26. The show will recognize outstanding performances from the 2019-20 season which was interrupted by the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Theaters were forced to close for 18 months, but New Yorkers and other lovers of Broadway can now rejoice with the return of live theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Journal Inquirer

Tony Awards return to the stage Sunday; Here’s one man’s opinion on who should take home top honors

It’s been a year and a half since Broadway theaters shuttered their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now that they are reopening their doors with a stringent vaccine policy requiring all attendees to show proof of vaccination the American Theatre Wing is going forward with the Antoinette Perry Awards, or more commonly known as the Tonys.
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Blair Underwood
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Jessie Mueller
Person
Frankie Valli
Person
Mary Louise Parker
Person
Harold Pinter
Person
Karen Olivo
Person
David Alan Grier
Person
Carole King
Person
Aaron Tveit
cmu.edu

Carnegie Mellon Alumni Win Two Tony Awards

Broadway is back, and so are The Tony Awards. During a live ceremony at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City tonight, the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards honored performances and productions from 2019-2020. Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama alumni Peter Hylenski and Jamie deRoy had...
CARNEGIE, PA
fashionweekdaily.com

Moulin Rouge!, The Musical Rules The Tony Awards—See Last Night’s Red Carpet Style Here!

Broadway is baaaaack! After what felt like a million years since the last Tony Awards took place, the theatre industry’s most important evening made a triumphant return last night in New York. The show was held at the Winter Garden Theatre and it was a very good night for Moulin Rouge!, The Musical—adapted from the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film. The show took home 10 wins, including Best Musical and the first Tony for the show’s star Aaron Tveit. Other wins went to his co-star Danny Burnstein, a seven-time Tony Award nominee, who finally won the Best Featured Actor in a Musical category.
THEATER & DANCE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

‘Moulin Rouge,’ ‘The Inheritance’ and ‘A Soldier’s Play’ Win Big at the Tony Awards

The Tony Awards livestreamed on Paramount+ Sunday night from the Winter Garden Theatre, followed by a two-hour CBS concert special titled Broadway’s Back! The awards ceremony kicked off at 7 pm EST and was hosted by Audra McDonald. The concert portion was hosted by Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and featured performances from nominated musicals, including nominated musicals Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. It ended with the biggest prizes of the evening: Best Musical, Best Play and Best Revival of a Play.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Awards#Musical Theater#Paramount#Cbs#Post#Moulin Rouge#Hbo
The New Yorker

The Tony Awards Are Telling You Broadway’s Not Going

The Tony Awards always have two jobs in one. They’re a sales pitch to the world, on the one night that Broadway gets to take over a major television network. And they’re a chance for insiders, whether theatre-makers or theatre lovers, to come together as an odd little community and hand out awards. In recent years, those two things have battled for space, with less starry categories shunted to the pre-show. This year, they split in twain, the first two hours streaming on Paramount+ and the later two airing on CBS. If you could figure out how to navigate the channel change, it made a kind of sense. The seventy-fourth annual Tony Awards were held under the most unusual circumstances of the show’s history, after the pandemic shut down Broadway for a year and a half. The nominations, announced a full eleven months ago, honored a truncated season that ran from late April, 2019, through February, 2020. Since then, stages have been dark, actors and crews have been largely out of work, and the devastated industry has faced a racial reckoning. Now that theatres are lighting up again—less a triumphant return than an ambivalent one, thanks to the Delta variant—Broadway has a pressing need to hawk its wares. But the theatre world also needed the occasion to regroup, to process the trauma of the past eighteen months, and to remember what was playing on Broadway in the ancient year of 2019.
ENTERTAINMENT
Bham Now

Big TONY Award win for Red Mountain Theatre

Birmingham local theatre company, Red Mountian Theatre (RMT), has brought home a Tony Award for Best Musical. How? RMT was a co-producer in “Moulin Rogue! The Musical” which received 10 Tony Awards—WOW. Read more to get all the info on this award. Hey sister, soul sister. After winning Best Revival...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Montclair Local

Montclair’s resident Justin Townsend wins his first Tony Award

Montclair’s resident and lighting and set designer Justin Townsend won for best lighting design in a musical at the 74th Annual Tony Awards last Sunday for his work on “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” This is the first win for Townsend who has been nominated four times in that category for his work in “Jagged Little Pill,” “The Humans,” and “American Psycho.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Daniel Craig And Ruth Negga Heading To Broadway In ‘Macbeth’

Daniel Craig will return to Broadway next spring in the starring role of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, with Ruth Negga taking on Lady Macbeth in an all-new, 15-week production to be directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, producers announced today. Macbeth will begin performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre, with an official opening on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. “Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well,” said Macbeth producer Barbara Broccoli, who also produces the James Bond film franchise that featured Craig in the...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
thesource.com

Could Cardi B Be Playing The Lead Role For ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake?

Hollywood is prepping to remake the film, The Bodyguard and producers are eyeing Cardi B for the lead role. Variety reported Wednesday that Cardi B is one of the names floating around to revive the role made famous by the late Whitney Houston. Additionally, sources say Channing Tatum is being...
MOVIES
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Reportedly Fought With Erika Jayne During Real Housewives Reunion

Now that Bravo is teasing the season finale of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s time to gear up for what’s sure to be one of the most intense reunions in Bravo history. We already know it’s going to be a 4-part reunion, which Erika Jayne has no problem taking all the credit for. Taking […] The post Andy Cohen Reportedly Fought With Erika Jayne During Real Housewives Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy