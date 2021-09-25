Utah State Volleyball Swept at Colorado State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Utah State volleyball (9-5, 1-1 MW) closed its weekend in a three-set loss at Colorado State Saturday. The Aggies kept the first two sets close, but the Rams pulled off the 25-17 and 25-21 wins. Colorado State then dominated the third set, winning. 25-8. Utah State led just once in the match, doing so early in the first set. The Aggies nearly mounted the comeback in the second, putting up a 6-0 run while the Rams sat at set point. An 11-point run by Colorado State gave the Rams the early momentum in the third, which USU could not recover from.utahstateaggies.com
Comments / 0