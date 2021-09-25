CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Utah State Volleyball Swept at Colorado State

utahstateaggies.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT COLLINS, Colo. – Utah State volleyball (9-5, 1-1 MW) closed its weekend in a three-set loss at Colorado State Saturday. The Aggies kept the first two sets close, but the Rams pulled off the 25-17 and 25-21 wins. Colorado State then dominated the third set, winning. 25-8. Utah State led just once in the match, doing so early in the first set. The Aggies nearly mounted the comeback in the second, putting up a 6-0 run while the Rams sat at set point. An 11-point run by Colorado State gave the Rams the early momentum in the third, which USU could not recover from.

utahstateaggies.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Utah State Perspective: Aggies at Falcons

Utah State has been a pleasant surprise so far this season, taking down Washington State in Pullman and defeating North Dakota at home. However, the road doesn’t get an easier with a difficult trip to Colorado Springs to take on Air Force. The offense has been explosive at points and the defense has been able to stand their ground, but the true test of this teams strength will start against the Falcons.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Utah State
obnug.com

Boise State VS Utah State Depth Chart

WIDE RECEIVER (X) BCB (BOUNDARY CORNERBACK) There were precisely zero “official” changes to the depth chart for this week. That said, there’s going to be some depth issues on the defensive line this week, as alluded to in Avalos’s presser. Scale has stepped away from the team for now, Gums is apparently not healthy, and neither is Freeborn. Obichere also is likely out. Maybe we see Dooley play both ways again! But, you know...hope it doesn’t come down to that.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usu#Aggies#Twitter#Usuvolleyball#Usuathletics
College Football News

Utah vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview

Utah vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25. Record: Utah (1-2), Washington State (1-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Utah vs Washington State Game Preview. Why Washington State Will Win. Utah is having...
UTAH STATE
chatsports.com

How to watch Utah at San Diego State

Utah, Utah Utes men's basketball, Utah Utes, Utah Utes football, San Diego State Aztecs football, San Diego State Aztecs, Pac-12 Conference. The Utes are back in action looking to bounce back against another former conference foe San Diego State. This is the final “tune-up” before the conference slate starts next week against Washington State.
UTAH STATE
The Spokesman-Review

The pick: Why Utah will beat Washington State

SALT LAKE CITY – The setting and circumstances favor Utah. The Utes don’t often lose at Rice-Eccles Stadium, and visiting Washington State has not had a pleasant past two years at the venue. The Cougs blew a 21-point lead and dropped last season’s matchup 45-28 and also fell 38-13 in Salt Lake City in 2019.
UTAH STATE
chatsports.com

Utah at San Diego State Open Game Thread

Alright, the Utes are in Southern California playing in a soccer stadium against San Diego State. Everyone is hoping for a much, much, much better effort today than a week ago, and for a bounceback performance. This is the kind of game that if Utah doesn’t take seriously they can...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
obnug.com

GameThread: Boise State at Utah State

I mean...it’s not THAT early, but I had a late night...so I’m not entirely ready for this but let’s hope our fellas are as they open conference play in Logan, UT against the undefeated Aggies of Utah State. The Broncos currently have no players out with COVID! They will be without a couple other cogs, however...let’s hope their understudies can step up.
UTAH STATE
cougcenter.com

Three things to watch as Washington State visits Utah

Welcome to the fourth Cougar Football Saturday of the season, Coug fans. I hope you’ve all recovered from last week’s beating. It’s time to turn our heads to the Utah Utes, a team that just lost its prized transfer quarterback and are fresh off a player’s only meeting. Are the Utes the third-best team in Utah?
UTAH STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Players Talk Colorado State

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin is working on ball security as the fifth ranked Hawkeyes get set to host Colorado State. The fifth year senior fumbled twice in a 30-7 win over Kent State and was replaced in the rotation by freshman Gavin Williams. Kelly-Martin says...
COLORADO STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Opponent preview: Colorado State Rams

The non-conference slate comes to an end this week as No. 5 Iowa (3-0) takes on Colorado State (1-2). It’s the first meeting between the two schools, but it’s not the first time they’ve seen former Vine star and Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio. The Hawkeyes took on Addazio’s Boston College Eagles in the […]
COLORADO STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cowgirls lose five-set battle with Utah State

LARAMIE -- For the first time since 2014, the Cowgirl volleyball team opened conference play with a loss, as Wyoming fell in five sets to visiting Utah State Thursday night. After opening the match with a hard-fought 25-23 win, the Cowgirls (8-5, 0-1 MW) lost a marathon second set, 33-31 as Utah State (9-4, 1-0 MW) evened things up. After the momentum of taking set two, the Aggies took control with a 25-14 win in set three before the Cowgirls were able to rebound in the fourth, 25-22. USU controlled much of the fifth set, which ended 15-11 as it closed on a 5-2 run to finish things off.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

It is time to reset expectations for Utah State

Blake Anderson didn’t mince words. In the aftermath of the Utah State Aggies’ season-opening upset of Washington State, he made it abundantly clear that the win, a shock to many around the country, was in no way a surprise to him. “What do you say?,” Anderson asked. “Really proud of...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy