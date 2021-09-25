Utah State Volleyball Swept at Colorado State

WIDE RECEIVER (X) BCB (BOUNDARY CORNERBACK) There were precisely zero “official” changes to the depth chart for this week. That said, there’s going to be some depth issues on the defensive line this week, as alluded to in Avalos’s presser. Scale has stepped away from the team for now, Gums is apparently not healthy, and neither is Freeborn. Obichere also is likely out. Maybe we see Dooley play both ways again! But, you know...hope it doesn’t come down to that.

UTAH STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO