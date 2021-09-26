USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 4
No. 12 Florida (3-1, 1-1 SEC) defeated Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC), 38-14, Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The Vols will play at Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC) in Week 5. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the divisional matchup.
Below is the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 4.
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Rank Team Record Points Change
1 Alabama 4-0 1,624 (64) –
2 Georgia 4-0 1,558 (1) –
3 Oregon 4-0 1,467
4 Oklahoma 4-0 1,395 -1
5 Iowa 4-0 1,319
6 Penn State 4-0 1,286
7 Notre Dame 4-0 1,187
8 Cincinnati 3-0 1,185
9 Florida 3-1 1,101
10 Ohio State 3-1 1,030
11 Arkansas 4-0 1,016
12 Ole Miss 3-0 916
13 Texas A&M 3-1 744 -8
14 Michigan 4-0 674
15 BYU 4-0 670
16 Michigan State 4-0 583
16 Coastal Carolina 4-0 583
18 Oklahoma State 4-0 459
19 Clemson 2-2 389 -12
20 UCLA 3-1 312
21 Fresno State 4-1 251
22 Auburn 3-1 244
23 Kentucky 4-0 179
24 Baylor 4-0 134
25 Wake Forest 4-0 119
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 14 Iowa State; No. 15 Wisconsin; No. 20 North Carolina.
Others receiving votes:
Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.
Comments / 0