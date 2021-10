World No. 24 Lorenzo Sonego will take on World No. 133 Holger Rune in the second round of the Moselle Open on September 22, 2021. Sonego comes into this contest at the back of a much-needed win over Marton Fucsovics in straight sets. That said, it has been a very disappointing season for the Italian on the hard courts. From the Tokyo Games till the recently concluded US Open, Sonego has consistently been exiting the tournaments in the initial rounds. Given his inconsistent showing on the hard courts, the 26-year-old has won only nine matches as compared to 11 defeats. That said, Sonego has a decent draw this week in France and should back himself to make a decent run.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO