According to preliminary projections, the Union and the SPD are in a tight race in the federal elections. The Social Democrats are in the lead with 24.9% of the vote. The CDU / CSU obtained 24.2% of the votes. The Greens, the FDP and the AfD are therefore clearly in the double-digit range. The left is still fighting for entry into the Bundestag and the 5 percent of the vote needed for it.