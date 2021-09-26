Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Football Team: First-half open thread
The Buffalo Bills host the Washington Football Team in the third game of the 2021 NFL season. Both teams are coming off exciting Week 2 victories, albeit different versions of “exciting.” The Bills dominated the Miami Dolphins en route to a 35-0 blowout victory, while Washington was able to win a wild back-and-forth affair with the New York Giants thanks to a 43-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal as time expired. They came away with a 30-29 win.www.buffalorumblings.com
Comments / 0