Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Football Team: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Houston Texans. Bills fans won’t get to see Tyrod Taylor, he of “helped the Bills end the playoff drought” fame. Instead, Houston will be starting Davis Mills, he of “no connection to the Bills so there’s zero chance Frazier/McDermott will take any pity on him” fame. I contemplated taking a look at Mills this week, but what would I say other than “he looks like a rookie about to start in his second game in the NFL.” I thought it might be better to take a look at the Houston ground game, which they should be expected to lean on to help their young signal caller.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO