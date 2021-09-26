CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Parent Trap’ star Hayley Mills shares reaction to Lindsay Lohan remake

By Tarrah Gibbons
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

Double the trouble! Hayley Mills, star of the original ‘Parent Trap’ movie, shared her reaction about the 1998 remake. Mills also talked about Lindsay Lohan.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'Forever Young: A Memoir,' by Hayley Mills

By Hayley Mills' reckoning, it was the "role that got away." At age 14, the British actress was approached by Stanley Kubrick to star in the film version of "Lolita." "I could see it was a good part," she recalls. She even saw a bit of her innocent self in Nabokov's nymphet: "She was teetering on the brink of womanhood, like me. … She wants her own way, she's moody, she wants to be treated like a grown-up, but behaves like a child. I got all that."
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Hayley Mills reveals biggest challenge of playing twins in 'Parent Trap'

Let's get together — the original "Parent Trap" turned 60 this year. Decades before Lindsay Lohan did double duty in the 1998 remake, Hayley Mills played twins who scheme to reunite their estranged parents in the 1961 classic. In an interview with TODAY, Mills reminisced about her dual role as...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Lindsay Lohan Is Auctioning An NFT Of Her Fursona And People Are Pissed

Let’s be real, the furry fandom is a fascinating place in general. That, and we know famous music artists like Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J to country star Lil Nas X have gotten fursuits in the past. What we didn’t know until now was that Lindsay Lohan has a fursona and that she’s into controversial NFTs.
CELEBRITIES
GreenwichTime

Furries Realllllly Hate Lindsay Lohan's Furry NFT

Because we live in an alternate timeline, today Lindsay Lohan tweeted an image of herself as an anthropomorphic dog, or her “fursona,” to promote an auction for the Canine Cartel, an online community that offers NFTs (non-fungible tokens) of special dog avatars. “It’s official, I’m a Friend of The Cartel!!,”...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MarketRealist

Lindsay Lohan Displays Her 'Fursona' NFT, Gets Mixed Response

There doesn't seem to be a limit to NFT projects and the creations that inspire them. Recently, Lindsay Lohan showed her commitment to the NFT community, Canine Cartel. She tweeted an image of herself as an anthropomorphic dog or her “fursona,” an NFT of special dog avatars. Article continues below...
PETS
The Verge

Anybody want to see Lindsay Lohan’s NFT fursona?

I am a woman who believes in taking accountability for her actions and this is mine. Because I unleashed this tweet upon my colleagues, I must now share it with the masses. This is my punishment. Now it’s yours too.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Mills
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Brian Keith
Person
Maureen O'hara
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Footwear News

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Gold Pumps Hidden Under Her Gown at the ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

Kate Middleton channeled her inner James Bond at the London film premiere of “No Time to Die” on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance on the red carpet, wearing an elegant gold gown, alongside husband Prince William. The dress by Jenny Packham featured sheer overlays and a cape silhouette with metallic detailing as well as sequin and beaded embellishments. And just underneath her gown was a pair of hidden gold pumps that were just as glamorous. Turns out the hidden shoes were a pair of Aquazzura’s Fenix pumps, which currently retail for $750. The nearly four-inch, pointed-toe heels are designed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Chelsea Houska Posts Pic of Daughter Aubree, Draws Criticism From Fans

It's been almost a year since Chelsea Houska quit Teen Mom 2, and at the time she stepped down, fans were concerned that the beloved reality star would disappear from public view. Fortunately, that hasn't turned out to be the case. Chelsea still provides regular updates about her family, especially...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Californian
97.3 The Dawg

Tip Sniffed Out By Dog The Bounty Hunter Leads To New Information On Brian Laundrie

As it turns out, a reality TV star has helped add new context to the hunt that is currently underway for Brian Laundrie. Reports say that after visiting the family home of Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter began investigating a tip about a Florida campsite. After a public records request, reports show confirmation from the family's lawyer that Brian Laundrie and his parents were together at the very same campsite just days before Gabby Petito was reported missing.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Push Back Against Tyra Banks as Host, Call for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Return

As ABC prepares to kick off a new season of Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks is prepping to return to the beloved dancing competition as host, much to the upset of some viewers. Although Banks, who took over hosting duties in Season 29 as the network opted to "embark on a new creative direction" for the beloved dancing competition, will mark her second year hosting in Season 30, calls to bring Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back as hosts are growing louder.
TV & VIDEOS
Audacy

Audacy

35K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy