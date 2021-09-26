CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Players React To Disappointing Brentford Draw

By Neil Conner
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

An enthralling encounter was played out in the Premier League's late game on Saturday between Thomas Frank's Brentford and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Many have already described the match which had people on the edge of their seats and ended 3-3 as the game of the season so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxOkk_0c8eidWZ00
Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated at throwing away two points but admitted Brentford deserved a draw Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Brentford, who had looked threatening in the early stages, took the lead through Ethan Pinnock from a well worked set piece in the 27th minute.

Liverpool responded to the setback well though and goals from Diogo Jota before half time and Mohamed Salah just after fired them into a 2-1 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXOnZ_0c8eidWZ00
Mohammed Salah put Liverpool into a 2-1 lead with his 100th Premier League goal for the club (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The newly promoted team were not deterred however and got back into the contest when Vitaly Janelt equalised with a scrappy goal in the 63rd minute.

The game swung again four minutes later when Curtis Jones' long range strike was deflected past the brilliant David Raya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G17II_0c8eidWZ00
Curtis Jones' long range strike appeared to have given Liverpool the three points before a late equaliser from Yoane Wissa (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Bees once again refused to lie down and after another defensive lapse from the away team saw them equalise. Yoane Wissa cleverly lifting the ball over Alisson from close range with eight minutes to go to make it 3-3 and give them a deserved point.

There was a sense of disappointment around the Liverpool camp despite moving one point clear at the top of the table after both Chelsea and Manchester United lost earlier in the day.

Virgil Van Dijk who experienced a difficult afternoon alongside Joel Matip in dealing with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo was keen however to ensure there was no overreaction to the result.

Skipper Jordan Henderson who set up the first goal with a fine cross for Diogo Jota to head home was clearly frustrated not to pick up the three points.

He told Sky Sports "It was an intense game, we knew it would be. It's a difficult place to come. It was a great atmosphere and they made it difficult for us. To go in the lead twice and not see it out is disappointing for us.

"At 2-1 up we had one or two chances to finish the game off. It gives them that little bit of hope. That's football sometimes, we're disappointed with the result but we have to give credit to Brentford.

"We're an intense team as well but there's a lot of room for improvement for us today. We controlled it a little bit better in the second half but unfortunately we couldn't hold on for the win."

The midfielder also took to social media to congratulate Salah who reached 100 Premier League goals for Liverpool after volleying home a brilliant long pass from Fabinho.

One of the few players to come out of the match with any credit was Curtis Jones. It's clear to see the 20 year old is maturing as a Liverpool player and was unlucky that his goal was not a decisive one.

Jones was another player however who took to twitter to say that the result fell short of expectations.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho did not enjoy his best afternoon in Liverpool's engine room. He was another who admitted it wasn't the three points the team were expecting but whilst disappointed assured supporters the team will continue to fight going forward.

It's clear from the player's post match reactions that there was a lot of disappointment in the Liverpool dressing room and frustration at dropping two points.

The Reds fans will therefore be expecting to see a reaction for the Champions League game away in Porto on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Brentford vs Liverpool: Bees buzzing after impressive draw

Yoane Wissa’s first Premier League goal was the last of six split evently between Brentford and Liverpool in a 3-3 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday. Ethan Pinnock and Vitaly Janelt also scored for the Bees, who scored early but trailed 2-1 and 3-2. Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
go955.com

Soccer-Liverpool held to 3-3 draw by battling Brentford

BRENTFORD, England (Reuters) -Striker Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but the league leaders were still held to a draw by Brentford as the two sides played out a 3-3 thriller on Saturday. Both sides had efforts cleared off the line in a lively opening before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Pinnock
Person
Vitaly Janelt
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
David Raya
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alisson
The Independent

Brentford worthy of point in ‘wild’ draw with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp insists

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted Brentford deserved their point after a “wild” 3-3 draw in west London.Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to sting the Bees who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless match.Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.Instead they moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.But Klopp knows his side will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Brentford hold Liverpool to draw in six-goal thriller as Mohamed Salah scores 100th Premier League goal

This was as good as football can possibly get. Times change, decades roll on, but some things are worth waiting over 70 years for, not least this fabulous first league encounter between Brentford and Liverpool since May 1947. One of the great teams of Europe visited the self-styled “bus stop in Hounslow” and it was hard to tell just who was who. Both Brentford and Liverpool scored three goals, but both could have had another three in one of the great Premier League games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#The Premier League#Bees#Sky Sports
Tribal Football

Brentford goalkeeper Raya: Liverpool draw just crazy

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya dubbed their 3-3 draw with Liverpool "crazy". Raya produced a wonder save during the game to deny Diogo Jota. He later said: "It was a crazy game. We went toe-to-toe. They had their spells but we played really well and were solid and it was a great game for the neutrals as well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool captain Henderson on Brentford draw: A missed opportunity

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson feels they underperformed in their 3-3 draw at Brentford. Henderson believes they were caught up in the atmosphere on the night. He said, "Well, it was just a missed opportunity to get three points, that's all we ever want to try to achieve, we're not really looking at the league every game. We just want to win as many games as possible. We know the Premier League is difficult. Coming here, it's difficult. But today I felt as though if we'd used our experience a little bit better we should have taken the three points."
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
chatsports.com

Ronald Koeman reacts to Barcelona’s draw with Granada

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has offered his thoughts on Monday’s 1-1 draw with Granada and seemed to think his team had done “pretty well” all things considered. The hosts were without a host of players through injury but put in a pretty shambolic showing and only escaped with a point thanks to a late Ronald Araujo header.
SOCCER
MassLive.com

Leicester City vs. Napoli: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Europa League in English and Spanish

It’s Leicester City vs. Napoli Thursday afternoon as Europa League 2021 play opens up. Thursday’s match features a Leicester City team that’s been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League in recent years. Jamie Vardy continues to lead the scoring while Youri Tielemansa remains a big factor -- and the target of transfer rumors. On the other side is Napoli out of Serie A. The Italian League club has been in Champions League contention in recent years and currently finds itself a step down in Europ a League play. Napoli has started strong this season, going a perfect 3-0, including a win against Juventus last time out. Fans looking to track down the match in the U.S. will have to look in different places for the English and Spanish broadcast. The match will be broadcast on TV via TUDN and UniMás in Spanish. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ streaming.
LEICESTER, MA
Sunderland Echo

Disappointed Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman reacts as Francis Okoronkwo joins Everton

The deal for the 16-year-old forward is reported to be worth up to £1million but no details have been released regarding the fee. The youngster, who was invited to an AC Milan training camp five years ago, has long been earmarked as a potential star by academy chiefs at Sunderland who are keen to develop young players and show them a pathway through to the first team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
133
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy