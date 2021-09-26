Players React To Disappointing Brentford Draw

An enthralling encounter was played out in the Premier League's late game on Saturday between Thomas Frank's Brentford and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Many have already described the match which had people on the edge of their seats and ended 3-3 as the game of the season so far.

Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated at throwing away two points but admitted Brentford deserved a draw Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Brentford, who had looked threatening in the early stages, took the lead through Ethan Pinnock from a well worked set piece in the 27th minute.

Liverpool responded to the setback well though and goals from Diogo Jota before half time and Mohamed Salah just after fired them into a 2-1 lead.

Mohammed Salah put Liverpool into a 2-1 lead with his 100th Premier League goal for the club (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The newly promoted team were not deterred however and got back into the contest when Vitaly Janelt equalised with a scrappy goal in the 63rd minute.

The game swung again four minutes later when Curtis Jones' long range strike was deflected past the brilliant David Raya.

Curtis Jones' long range strike appeared to have given Liverpool the three points before a late equaliser from Yoane Wissa (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Bees once again refused to lie down and after another defensive lapse from the away team saw them equalise. Yoane Wissa cleverly lifting the ball over Alisson from close range with eight minutes to go to make it 3-3 and give them a deserved point.

There was a sense of disappointment around the Liverpool camp despite moving one point clear at the top of the table after both Chelsea and Manchester United lost earlier in the day.

Virgil Van Dijk who experienced a difficult afternoon alongside Joel Matip in dealing with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo was keen however to ensure there was no overreaction to the result.

Skipper Jordan Henderson who set up the first goal with a fine cross for Diogo Jota to head home was clearly frustrated not to pick up the three points.

He told Sky Sports "It was an intense game, we knew it would be. It's a difficult place to come. It was a great atmosphere and they made it difficult for us. To go in the lead twice and not see it out is disappointing for us.

"At 2-1 up we had one or two chances to finish the game off. It gives them that little bit of hope. That's football sometimes, we're disappointed with the result but we have to give credit to Brentford.

"We're an intense team as well but there's a lot of room for improvement for us today. We controlled it a little bit better in the second half but unfortunately we couldn't hold on for the win."

The midfielder also took to social media to congratulate Salah who reached 100 Premier League goals for Liverpool after volleying home a brilliant long pass from Fabinho.

One of the few players to come out of the match with any credit was Curtis Jones. It's clear to see the 20 year old is maturing as a Liverpool player and was unlucky that his goal was not a decisive one.

Jones was another player however who took to twitter to say that the result fell short of expectations.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho did not enjoy his best afternoon in Liverpool's engine room. He was another who admitted it wasn't the three points the team were expecting but whilst disappointed assured supporters the team will continue to fight going forward.

It's clear from the player's post match reactions that there was a lot of disappointment in the Liverpool dressing room and frustration at dropping two points.

The Reds fans will therefore be expecting to see a reaction for the Champions League game away in Porto on Tuesday.