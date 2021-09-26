CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama stays solid, despite big shakeup in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama stays on top in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following a 63-14 win over Southern Miss.

There were, however, some big upsets and unexpected close games, which left some teams falling, even though they escaped with wins.

The biggest story of the weekend is Clemson’s loss to unranked NC State on the road; the Tigers’ first loss to an unranked team in their last 36 such contests.

Next week, Alabama will take on Ole Miss, a team that has surprised many in the 2021 season and has two full weeks to prepare for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Alabama 4-0 1,624 (64) –

2 Georgia 4-0 1,558 (1) –

3 Oregon 4-0 1,467

4 Oklahoma 4-0 1,395 -1

5 Iowa 4-0 1,319

6 Penn State 4-0 1,286

7 Notre Dame 4-0 1,187

8 Cincinnati 3-0 1,185

9 Florida 3-1 1,101

10 Ohio State 3-1 1,030

11 Arkansas 4-0 1,016

12 Ole Miss 3-0 916

13 Texas A&M 3-1 744 -8

14 Michigan 4-0 674

15 BYU 4-0 670

16 Michigan State 4-0 583

16 Coastal Carolina 4-0 583

18 Oklahoma State 4-0 459

19 Clemson 2-2 389 -12

20 UCLA 3-1 312

21 Fresno State 4-1 251

22 Auburn 3-1 244

23 Kentucky 4-0 179

24 Baylor 4-0 134

25 Wake Forest 4-0 119

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 14 Iowa State; No. 15 Wisconsin; No. 20 North Carolina.

Others receiving votes:

Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.

