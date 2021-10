What better way to celebrate the incoming season than dining at executive chef Brian Clevenger’s newest addition to the Seattle restaurant scene, Autumn?. Opened over the summer in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood, Autumn’s concept eponymously celebrates the apex of a season’s harvest — when it’s at its most bountiful — and the menu reflects that desire for freshness year-round. Using familiar local ingredients in creative ways, like duck breast with sunchoke, apples, and beeswax, as well as a bar program to explore signature hand-craft ed cocktails featuring local distilleries, Autumn seeks to exemplify the Northwest’s love of eating seasonally.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO