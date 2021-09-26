CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postgame reaction: Michigan football survives scare against Rutgers...again

By Anthony Broome
Maize n Brew
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Wolverines moved to 4-0 on the season on Saturday with a 20-13 win over Rutgers, but it wasn’t supposed to be that comfortable and certainly didn’t feel like it would happen after the first half of football. The Wolverines did not fold in the last two quarters of play and were able to do enough to secure a win, but it has fans on the edge heading into a showdown with Wisconsin next weekend.

