As the story of Travis Touchdown comes to a close in No More Heroes 3, Goichi “Suda51” Suda sat down to answer a few of our questions regarding the development of the game. This included a look into the development of the game and some hypothetical ideas for potential No More Heroes 3 DLC. Additionally, Suda51 revealed that there were plans to have more than a handful of playable characters in the game and talked about the mysterious red zone on the map.

