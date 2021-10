Three days up, three days down. The Chicago Blackhawks have gone through their first few days of training camp to open the 2021-22 season, and while a few players have had to miss time from COVID protocols and some injuries, the biggest name to be on the ice all three days so far is Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews. In his return to the ice, we didn’t really know what his energy level would be day-to-day, or know what his workload would look like to start training camp. After three days of practice, things seem to be going as well as they could for his return.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO