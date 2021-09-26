CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Too young to remember what happened to Coach Ford

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

But is this how it all ended for him? I hope we don’t do the same thing to Coach Swinney. No, and his 90’ team could have won a national championship. if the admin hadn’t got rid of him. They felt he was trying to be bigger than the university with some of his wishes for the football team. Only knock on Ford was that he would loose one he shouldn’t every year, and people would always complain that he didn’t throw the ball enough. We always felt we’d beat anybody we played because we were so physical.

www.tigernet.com

tigernet.com

Too many former players coaching??

How does Dabo know if Spiller, Grisham, Austin, etc, can really coach? Where have they proven that they can coach?. Very often there is an inverse relationship between playing ability and coaching ability. Example.. almost never does a HOF MLB player make a good MLB mgr. Saban has unquestionably proven...
CLEMSON, SC
sportswar.com

It's going to be interesting to see what happens to the UM football coach.

After the disappointing loss to Mich. State U. on Saturday and a 1W and 2L start, the UM supporters are wanting to replace Manny Diaz "immediately", according to local media reports. There is talk that if a significant improvement doesn't occur before season's end, he will be fired at the end of this of season. Diaz stated that most of the team is fourth and fifth year seniors that are underperforming and will be replaced by freshman in the next game. I am thinking that Fu will still be here, when Manny Diaz is long gone !
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

What happen to ours receivers

I know Ross is good, but we been throwing to him most. Of the game. What happen to the Tight End and other Recivers. We need to mix it up , a little, I know I am not the coach, but I. Think that coaching.
NFL
sportswar.com

What happened to the deep ball?

For years it seems we hear that Jayden Payoute is going to take the top off defenses. Has not happened yet. From what I can tell, BB is not holding the ball as much as nobody is open downfield.
BASEBALL
#American Football
tigernet.com

Just talked to a buddy who knows stuff - be aware, game

REF's have already said they are gonna throw a Targeting foul against Clemson for the 2 they didn't throw last nite at Miami. so just don't complain - I already told you - and you know It's coming. We might even get more ....
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

After watching TL16 last night...I believe what we

Are missing most at QB1 is elusiveness. DW4 & TL were slippery w/TL's talent (&ETN) last year in particular masking a poor OL. To me DJ is lumbering...not slow but not a lot of quickness; our OL has got to get better. Perhaps layoff the RPO a bit and promote...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson vs. Boston College Prediction: Homecoming and ugly shouldn't go together

Is this the biggest night game in Death Valley in a long time? You better believe it is. The stupid canard about "all our goals... ... are still in reach.". Why do they continue to sell that nonsense? Isn't winning the opener always one of those goals? That goal is nno longer within reach, ergo "ALL" the goals are not within reach. So, then, is Dabo just changing the mantra to sound better when a goal isn't reached? Look, it's not the end of the world -- sometimes you miss on some goals. They can still have a great season of improvements are made. But there's no reason to play with words and shift the goal posts (haha, no pun intended). All the goals are indeed NOT out there for the taking. But that's ok- there's still time to have a good season.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Guys, I feel ashamed to finally be able to admit it

But the losses are on me. It took a lot of courage for me to finally post this, but I tried breaking in a new gameday shirt and it's 0-2. I thought after the Georgia game that I'd be able to get the funk out of it last week so I threw her back on... I am SORRY.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Are we on the “goal post” tour again?

We called it that back in 93/94 when teams that had not beat us in along time tire down their goal posts after beating us. NC State’s goal posts would have come down last week had it been 1994.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Would Dabo be our coach if he had Brownlee's percentages?

Of course not. Absolutely not. The only expectation of CBB is to graduate players and stay out of the NCAA gulag. He is mainly an academic progress administrator who also administers the basketball program. Simply put, Brad is Coach Teflon in the eyes if the BOT, Jim Clements and DRad....
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Legitimate Football Jersey

Does anyone know of a legitimate website that sells Clemson Football jerseys? I am starting Christmas shopping and their are a couple of specific numbers on the list. All colors with custom numbers and names. Here are the links:
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Assuming Brownell has some serious silent transfers from the portal

Re: Assuming Brownell has some serious silent transfers from the portal. Re: Assuming Brownell has some serious silent transfers from the portal. They just signed a 3 star top 150-200 combo forward in Wiggins. They have two players who are on official visits this weekend including 4 star top 75 player, power forward from Orlando, Florida -- Ven-Allen Lubin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Pepe scores winning goal for Tigers over Wake

Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador scored the winning goal late in the match to get a well played Tiger road victory. Freshman Tim Stroebeck hit a game tying shot early in the second half and the Tigers kept the pressure on the entire 45 minutes.
SOCCER
tigernet.com

Why did people used to get super pumped about night games?

Back in 2011 everyone really wanted night games and less nooners. Now in 2021, people use the night game excuse as to why nobody is going and why the atmosphere will suck. Night game in Death Valley is absolutely electric. cutigerbob®. Oculus Spirit [80193]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 27026. Joined: 9/14/05.
VIDEO GAMES

