Too young to remember what happened to Coach Ford
But is this how it all ended for him? I hope we don’t do the same thing to Coach Swinney. No, and his 90’ team could have won a national championship. if the admin hadn’t got rid of him. They felt he was trying to be bigger than the university with some of his wishes for the football team. Only knock on Ford was that he would loose one he shouldn’t every year, and people would always complain that he didn’t throw the ball enough. We always felt we’d beat anybody we played because we were so physical.www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0