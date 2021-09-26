CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope DJ doesn't become another Logan Thomas...

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

At Va Tech? Plenty of time to get better but don't want to hear he is tall or big and that is all... Re: Hope DJ doesn't become another Logan Thomas... Re: Hope DJ doesn't become another Logan Thomas... I suspect you will hear some boos Saturday and they will...

www.tigernet.com

tigernet.com

Does DJ

Stand closer to the center in shotgun than previous Clemson QBs? It seems like 3-4 yds deep when it was 5 in the past. Maybe he is just a big man and it just seems that way. Anyone else noticed this?
tigernet.com

Lot of guys nicked up this game. Hope this team doesn't fold

And call it in for the year. Changes are required. If not stated out right, I'm sure the board and boosters have some thoughts. Starting to feel like the offense is still ran by Rob Spence or Billy Napier. It can't just be a missing pieces and/or youth for everything.
tigernet.com

Just talked to a buddy who knows stuff - be aware, game

REF's have already said they are gonna throw a Targeting foul against Clemson for the 2 they didn't throw last nite at Miami. so just don't complain - I already told you - and you know It's coming. We might even get more ....
Dabo
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson vs. Boston College Prediction: Homecoming and ugly shouldn't go together

Is this the biggest night game in Death Valley in a long time? You better believe it is. The stupid canard about "all our goals... ... are still in reach.". Why do they continue to sell that nonsense? Isn't winning the opener always one of those goals? That goal is nno longer within reach, ergo "ALL" the goals are not within reach. So, then, is Dabo just changing the mantra to sound better when a goal isn't reached? Look, it's not the end of the world -- sometimes you miss on some goals. They can still have a great season of improvements are made. But there's no reason to play with words and shift the goal posts (haha, no pun intended). All the goals are indeed NOT out there for the taking. But that's ok- there's still time to have a good season.
tigernet.com

Guys, I feel ashamed to finally be able to admit it

But the losses are on me. It took a lot of courage for me to finally post this, but I tried breaking in a new gameday shirt and it's 0-2. I thought after the Georgia game that I'd be able to get the funk out of it last week so I threw her back on... I am SORRY.
tigernet.com

For all of you that are still hopeful that TE and DJ

Are the answer please give me some reasons why. Because I have seen zero so far this season. Its clear TE can't make adjustments or gameplan and also clear that DJ is grossly overrated and is either not learning the playbook or just can't execute it.
tigernet.com

Would Dabo be our coach if he had Brownlee's percentages?

Of course not. Absolutely not. The only expectation of CBB is to graduate players and stay out of the NCAA gulag. He is mainly an academic progress administrator who also administers the basketball program. Simply put, Brad is Coach Teflon in the eyes if the BOT, Jim Clements and DRad....
tigernet.com

Dr Pepper's Clemson QB Deal May Have Brands Rethinking NIL

The big brands are looking at Dr Pepper’s deal with Uiagalelei and saying, I’m not sure [current college players] are worth the risk. Re: Dr Pepper's Clemson QB Deal May Have Brands Rethinking NIL. Dr Pepper’s Clemson QB Deal May Have Brands Rethinking NIL Risk. Through the first month of...
dailydodgers.com

Trading For A Star At The Deadline Doesn’t Always Pay Off. L.A.‘s Hoping That Trading For Two Will.

From the jump, it has looked perfect. On Aug. 10, 11 days after the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the trade deadline from the Washington Nationals and four days after Turner cleared COVID-19 protocols, the two slotted into their new club's lineup together for the first time. Scherzer, no less glowering and sweat-logged for having gone Hollywood, fired six strikeouts across 3 1/3 shutout innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, leaving the game only after an hourl...
NewsBreak
tigernet.com

TNET: Elliott knows offense has room to grow, hopes the growth starts up front

The perimeter blocking has to get better. The interior blocking has to get better. The wide receivers have to be better. DJ Uiagalelei has to be better. For Tony Elliott’s offense, the entire group has to play better if the 25th-ranked Tigers are going to beat Boston College this weekend. Full Story »
tigernet.com

Assuming Brownell has some serious silent transfers from the portal

Re: Assuming Brownell has some serious silent transfers from the portal. Re: Assuming Brownell has some serious silent transfers from the portal. They just signed a 3 star top 150-200 combo forward in Wiggins. They have two players who are on official visits this weekend including 4 star top 75 player, power forward from Orlando, Florida -- Ven-Allen Lubin.
On3.com

De'Ante Green, 2022 4-star, cuts list to 4 & sets commitment date

De’Ante Green, a 6-foot-9 power forward out of Arden (N.C.) Asheville Christian tells On3 he will announce his college decision Sunday, Oct. 3. Green tells On3 he will be choosing between NC State, Florida State, Tennessee, and Wake Forest. He will no longer consider North Carolina or Virginia Tech. Green has officially visited each of his finalists.
tigernet.com

Gotta sit DJ. He ain't it.

When we sat Kelly Bryant we had Trevor waiting in the wings and ready to go. The second option is not an improvement really.
