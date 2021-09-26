Hope DJ doesn't become another Logan Thomas...

Is this the biggest night game in Death Valley in a long time? You better believe it is. The stupid canard about "all our goals... ... are still in reach.". Why do they continue to sell that nonsense? Isn't winning the opener always one of those goals? That goal is nno longer within reach, ergo "ALL" the goals are not within reach. So, then, is Dabo just changing the mantra to sound better when a goal isn't reached? Look, it's not the end of the world -- sometimes you miss on some goals. They can still have a great season of improvements are made. But there's no reason to play with words and shift the goal posts (haha, no pun intended). All the goals are indeed NOT out there for the taking. But that's ok- there's still time to have a good season.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO