DJ's aunt popping off on Twitter...

The Lauren Ash-led animated comedy about an aunt that parties created by Chris Witaske, Jon Barinholtz and Katie Rich based on Witaske’s gag Twitter feed feels like a show based on a Twitter feed, "meaning that it feels like it probably should have been made in 2011," says Daniel Fienberg. "It also means that even though it masquerades as a character-driven comedy, it’s actually joke-driven at the expense of character and storytelling at every turn, much to its detriment." He adds: "I’ve rarely had cause to praise $#*! My Dad Says as either a TV show or as a model for adapting Twitter feeds for TV, and I’m not really going to do it here. But that Twitter feed and, to a lesser degree, the short-lived series based on it had the advantage of being built around a real person and, generally, around sincere advice given with a no-filters twist. It takes nothing away from Chicago Party Aunt as a Twitter feed to say that its humor frequently involves in-jokes about hot beef, Ditka, and sleeping with iconic Chicago personalities, rather than anything that feels drawn from an actual human character. For TV, that formula has been embellished with thick accents — I can’t say anything about any of the show’s vocal stars other than 'Yup, lots of Chicago accents' — and colorful animation of Chicago landmarks via the good people at Titmouse. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that. If Chicago accents weren’t funny, Saturday Night Live might not exist at all. There’s a certain fish-in-a-barrel quality to punchlines related to William 'Refrigerator' Perry, traffic on Wacker or the proper ordering of a Chicago-style hot dog. Through the eight episodes sent to critics, though, Chicago Party Aunt offers little to hang those jokes on. Too often the show consists of local references, funny pronunciations, and then a semisweet ending that fails to land convincingly."

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO