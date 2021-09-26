CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

DJ's aunt popping off on Twitter...

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

Blaming everyone but DJ...This is not helpful.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt very much feels like it is based on a Twitter feed

The Lauren Ash-led animated comedy about an aunt that parties created by Chris Witaske, Jon Barinholtz and Katie Rich based on Witaske’s gag Twitter feed feels like a show based on a Twitter feed, "meaning that it feels like it probably should have been made in 2011," says Daniel Fienberg. "It also means that even though it masquerades as a character-driven comedy, it’s actually joke-driven at the expense of character and storytelling at every turn, much to its detriment." He adds: "I’ve rarely had cause to praise $#*! My Dad Says as either a TV show or as a model for adapting Twitter feeds for TV, and I’m not really going to do it here. But that Twitter feed and, to a lesser degree, the short-lived series based on it had the advantage of being built around a real person and, generally, around sincere advice given with a no-filters twist. It takes nothing away from Chicago Party Aunt as a Twitter feed to say that its humor frequently involves in-jokes about hot beef, Ditka, and sleeping with iconic Chicago personalities, rather than anything that feels drawn from an actual human character. For TV, that formula has been embellished with thick accents — I can’t say anything about any of the show’s vocal stars other than 'Yup, lots of Chicago accents' — and colorful animation of Chicago landmarks via the good people at Titmouse. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that. If Chicago accents weren’t funny, Saturday Night Live might not exist at all. There’s a certain fish-in-a-barrel quality to punchlines related to William 'Refrigerator' Perry, traffic on Wacker or the proper ordering of a Chicago-style hot dog. Through the eight episodes sent to critics, though, Chicago Party Aunt offers little to hang those jokes on. Too often the show consists of local references, funny pronunciations, and then a semisweet ending that fails to land convincingly."
TV SERIES
HipHopWired

DJ Akademiks Launches ‘Off The Record’ Video Podcast On Spotify

DJ Akademiks is back with his brand new podcast. Actually, a “vodcast.” Since the forever-controversial Hip-Hop commentator parted ways with Complex, Joe Budden and Everyday Struggle, most of his drama-infused content was brought to us via Twitch, but on Monday, the Jamaica-born, New York-raised media personality officially launched his new video podcast, Off the Record, which […]
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Post

Twitter’s Business Reboot Is Off to a Troubling Start

There’s a joke on Twitter about Twitter that goes like this: The biggest innovation the company achieved after spending more than $3 billion on research and development over the last five years was doubling the character count of a tweet. That characterization isn’t exactly fair, but there’s enough truth in it to make it funny.
INTERNET
dancingastronaut.com

K-Pop and EDM collide on DJ SODA & Lost Chameleon’s “OKAY!”

The NFT-fueled record label Purple Fly welcomes three new artists to their ranks with another genre-bending new single. DJ SODA, Lost Chameleon, and Ahin of the group MOMOLAND deliver a blend of K-pop and EDM on the wild, chaotic, and highly dance-able “Okay!” DJ SODA continues to her barrage of strong releases, following up singles on Barong Family, Spinnin’ Records, and more. Lost Chameleon bridges the worlds of anime and electronic music bringing a unique, sci-fi packed style into the K-pop scene. Opening with pristine vocals, “Okay!” quickly ramps up with a potent mix of groovy melodies, energetic synths and a bouncy bass line that make for a feel-good, radio-friendly gem. The unexpected twist is Ahin’s of MOMOLAND’s R&B-influenced vocal riff that adds the perfect layer of complexity to an already wildly dynamic track.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Netflix's 'Chicago Party Aunt' Skims the Surface, Loudly: TV Review

There’s no joke too obvious for Diane, aka the “Chicago Party Aunt,” to make with a holler and hefty wink. In the Netflix animated show adapted from Chris Witaske’s Twitter account, Diane (Lauren Ash) is just as loud, coarse and unapologetic as the tweets that inspired her. The closest she gets to showing another layer is her general annoyance with the gentrification that keeps taking over her favorite Chicago haunts. Otherwise, she’s just happy to party, give her beloved nephew Daniel (Rory O’Malley) bad advice, and defend her dirtbag way of life to the death. They eat Chicago food, have wacky misadventures, flirt with learning a life lesson, wash, rinse, repeat. If anyone can count on Diane for anything, it’s finding the crudest, most inevitable punchline for any situation. By the time she and Daniel hit up a barbecued ribs food festival, you can practically mouth her many leering lines about “racks” right along with her.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Eurogamer.net

Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Off Topic is a weekly column, exclusive to premium subscribers, in which the Eurogamer team make recommendations and delve into subjects that have caught their eye outside of gaming. Want to hear my origin story? Or part of it, anyway. At university in York in the 90s, I wrote for...
VIDEO GAMES
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Chelsea Houska Posts Pic of Daughter Aubree, Draws Criticism From Fans

It's been almost a year since Chelsea Houska quit Teen Mom 2, and at the time she stepped down, fans were concerned that the beloved reality star would disappear from public view. Fortunately, that hasn't turned out to be the case. Chelsea still provides regular updates about her family, especially...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

The Maybach Music mogul, who previously trolled Briana Singleton for taking a DNA test of their two kids to prove his paternity, also agrees to pay their kids' health insurance and extracurricular activities. AceShowbiz - Rick Ross will handle the living cost of his three children shared with Briana Singleton....
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy