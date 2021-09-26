CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyone talking about benching DJ - I think we bench

 6 days ago

TE first. While DJ hasn't looked very good, I think the scheme has a lot to do with it. Boring, predictable. When I can tell what's coming next - I'm sure D1 coordinators can also. This blows. Orange Blooded [3101]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3511. Joined: 1/22/03. Re: Everyone talking about...

tigernet.com

If or when DJ gets benched

And say TP7 comes in and plays better, what is Bojangles and Dr Pepper going to do with their contract with DJ?. This is why this nil is so stupid. Players who aren’t even established yet are getting these big contracts and then not playing well. I guarantee you this...
NFL
tigernet.com

I am starting to think DJ doesnt have it

Upstairs. He cannot process RPO, he cannot make reads, and he filds up when he thinks he is going to get hit. I dont think you can coach that. And dont get me wrong. I think we could still win with him if we had a competent OC.
tigernet.com

Why do we think about

Players and coaches are suddenly becoming poor at their job? I'd say Dabo and gang have done pretty well by bringing our program from perinneal mediocrity to a consistent winner-not to mention being in every FBS Playoff and winning 2 National Championships. Suddenly they don't know what they are doing? There are reasons why the players on the field ARE the players on the field and coaches have obviously been thrown some curve balls that we are used to hitting out of the park but are not at the moment. This is painful-no doubt about it. I used to be an expert on offensive and defensive strategy, players, coaches and everything else until one day I realized I wasn't. I could easily justify every observation, every criticism, and every solution that obviously the coaches didn't see. One day it dawned on me that those things were fun, and still are, to talk about and bounce off each other but my tone was often angry, indignant, and intolerant. These are kids and the coaches are teachers...very good teachers. This year the class makeup is different and has a new set of challenges. The lesson plan has to be modified and every modification's success is known only after it is tried. Fans are parents who don't like to see bad report cards and are sometimes really frustrated but the good parents never draw a boundary of conditional love which is only breached to the good side when their expectations are met. We all want the same thing-to win, as do players and coaches. I'd say , based on their past record, that the kids are in good hands. They won't be thrown to the wolves and they know that coaches have their backs. The nature of how are players are valued, respected, encouraged while learning to be successful is what makes Clemson a special place..it's why players will make a decision to come here versus some other university. I can live with a crappy season from time to time but I couldn't live with a crappy program which is what we USED to have. I still watch and groan but I'm very glad that we have who we have and that our program is what it is- the best in the history of the university and one of the best in the country.
tigernet.com

Time to bench DJ

He panics in the pocket. Granted the O-line isn’t great, but doesn’t use his legs when he should. Play calling is bad. It’s a lot that I notice that’s different from last year. It’s obvious who was in charge of the offense last year!
tigernet.com

A "Tactical Benching" may be in order!

I like the idea of benching DJU - with the idea being to settle him down!. I've seen Coach Swinney say, "you are always evaluated in practice and in games and whoever performs and moves the team will get the most reps"! We have won our last two games; but should have. The offense has not looked sharp at all.
tigernet.com

Here be da problem.

Most people realize the Offense would take a step back after losing some of the best players in Clemson history. But to take 4 and 5 star talent to the worst in college football is the problem. There are many O coordinators who would love the opportunity to coach these guys. TE has been given the keys to a bunch of talent and he's under performing. No doubt there's problems on the O line but it's not anything new. Go Tigers.
tigernet.com

Does anyone have images of old Clemson Football programs?

That link helps thanks, but it appears to be only home game programs. I'm looking for old game programs as well. Ok I'll try that, thanks. If anyone personally has any of the physical programs converted to digital formats for the away games, I'd be interested in seeing them, especially for the 50's-70's.
tigernet.com

TNET: Final Thoughts: Inside a play call and things to look for this week

Will the Clemson offense look a little different today? There is no doubt that the offense has been the proverbial problem child early in the season, and we’ve gone over all the numbers and the struggles ad nauseum. Full Story ». 110%er [5925]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3169. Joined: 9/17/14. Am...
tigernet.com

I just can’t believe how quick we have fallen

If you are going to criticize grammar, the adverb "hopefully" needs to be axed also. Fallen? It’s only Shane’s first year. Can't believe they were picking Troy over the coots on Gameday. 46% = coot. Hard to believe the coots have fallen so far and can't get up in how...
tigernet.com

Is Danny Pearman doing his job? He’s our portal guy.

We needed some OL, a fast/twitchy slot WR, and an experienced QB as a solid backup who could play if we had issues. Pearman dropped the ball. That’s prob who we should blame. Clemgalalways®. 110%er [5560]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3090. Joined: 11/7/20. Re: Is Danny Pearman doing his job? He’s...
tigernet.com

TNET: WATCH: Clemson football takes stage for some fun at Tigerama

Clemson held its annual Tigerama for Homecoming Friday night in Memorial Stadium and the Clemson football Tigers took the stage for a little fun before Saturday's action against BC (7:30 p.m./ACCN). Watch some clips from below from Friday in the ClemsonFB instagram post: Read Update »
tigernet.com

Would Dabo be our coach if he had Brownlee's percentages?

Of course not. Absolutely not. The only expectation of CBB is to graduate players and stay out of the NCAA gulag. He is mainly an academic progress administrator who also administers the basketball program. Simply put, Brad is Coach Teflon in the eyes if the BOT, Jim Clements and DRad....
tigernet.com

What channel is carrying the game Sat night?

If we were 4 and 0 would we be on the stupid ACC Network where over half our fan base including me can’t watch. I really hate all the new technology that makes it difficult to get simple things you want. I am out of town on an anniversary vacation getaway and I think my wife is happy I can’t watch the game and since we are in a rebuilding year I am going to try not to panic about not watching our TIgers. Sometimes a different perspective is helpful I guess.
tigernet.com

Gonna have to play great D and find a way to win........

D will be tested especially considering that we have both all ACC DTs out. BC will most likely pound it and we are down numbers, experience and size. Lot will depend on heart and effort. Hopefully Skalski is healthy as that it is what he brings. Offensively?????? We are what...
tigernet.com

It's been a long week, but this team needs us tonight

Regardless of where you stand in your opinions of coaches, players, the season, etc...Clemson is special because of us...the fans. Re: Agree, the hay is in the barn, let's play! Go Tigers!!!***. Let’s be as loud as we can so our Tigers can really hear us. It will fire them...
