The holidays are coming, and all of the stores have these gorgeous displays going up. Even though I have tons of bins full of holiday decor, I find myself feeling tempted to buy more. At the same time, I’m avoiding my basement full of storage bins because I’m overwhelmed by what I already have. How can I handle decorating for the holidays without adding to my clutter OR giving up the feeling of satisfaction that it brings to me?

