Libra is the zodiac sign associated with partnerships, so predictably they prioritise having one on one time with the people closest to them. It is through their intimate relationships that they discover different sides to themselves, and develop greater confidence in who they are. However, Libra may often place the needs of others before their own, or let everyone else make decisions for them rather than stating what it is they really want. Working on expressing their own ideas and opinions within a relationship may be something that they have to put effort into. Below, find out what it’s really like to date a Libra.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO