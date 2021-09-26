CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonas Carpignano on Eliciting Great Performances From Non-Professional Actors in 'A Chiara'

By Nick Vivarelli
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonas Carpignano has become known for a particular type of naturalism born from observing – and then depicting – life in contemporary Calabria, specifically in the coastal town of Gioia Tauro, known as an ‘Ndrangheta mob hotbed, in a trilogy that started with “Mediterranea,” which won the Critics Week Grand Prize in 2015, followed by “A Ciambra,” and more recently “A Chiara.”

‘A Chiara’ Review: Jonas Carpignano’s Calabrian Trilogy Ends on a Harrowing Note

Each of the bracingly intimate films that comprise Jonas Carpignano’s loose-knit Calabrian trilogy are self-contained to a certain degree; like “Mediterranea” and “A Ciambra” before it, “A Chiara” is meant to be understood on its own. But the small handful of overlapping characters between them link their respective stories together on a macroeconomic level in a way that deepens and belies the myopia of their neorealist construction.
