Jonas Carpignano on Eliciting Great Performances From Non-Professional Actors in 'A Chiara'
Jonas Carpignano has become known for a particular type of naturalism born from observing – and then depicting – life in contemporary Calabria, specifically in the coastal town of Gioia Tauro, known as an ‘Ndrangheta mob hotbed, in a trilogy that started with “Mediterranea,” which won the Critics Week Grand Prize in 2015, followed by “A Ciambra,” and more recently “A Chiara.”www.middletownpress.com
