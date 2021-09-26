Pelosi sets Thursday vote on infrastructure bill in crucial week

The US Senate voted Thursday to stave off a credit default that would have sparked a recession and roiled world markets as Democrats and Republicans agreed to a stop-gap fix to raise the nation's debt limit. The breakthrough -- which temporarily defers the crisis by adding another $480 billion to the allowable debt total -- came with an estimated 11 days to go until the country would no longer have been able to borrow money or pay off loans for the first time in its history. Chuck Schumer, who leads the Democrats in the Senate, announced the breakthrough deal after fractious negotiations in Congress going into the early hours of the morning. "Republicans played a dangerous and risky partisan game, and I am glad that their brinksmanship did not work," he said on the Senate floor.

