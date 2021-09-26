CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splish Naturals launches new sports line

By Jenna deJong
Summit Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrisco-based wellness company Splish Naturals just launched a new sports line of products that targets athletes, outdoor enthusiasts and those living an active lifestyle. Founded in 2018 by Frisco resident Matt Walsh, Splish Naturals’ products are manufactured in Colorado Springs and can be found in local businesses such as the Infinity Spa at Grand Colorado on Peak 8 in Breckenridge, Auth Chiropractic and Vitality Center in Dillon and Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon. The company sells to other businesses and its products are mostly found in spas. Products include facial oils, concentrates and balms, all of which contain cannabidiol, or CBD.

