German candidate Armin Laschet says Merkel’s Union bloc will do “everything we can” to form a new government.

Armin Laschet, the candidate from Angela Merkel's party to succeed her as chancellor, may have had a dismal election campaign marred by gaffes, but he also has a reputation for endurance and digging his heels in. The affable 60-year-old, who what Der Spiegel magazine has described as an ability to "sit out" his opponents, is doing just that as he stakes his claim to form Germany's next government even as preliminary results from Sunday's vote show his party trailing its rival Social Democratic Party. Signalling that all was not lost yet, he declared that he would "do everything we can to build a government led by the (conservative) Union". Elected as head of the CDU in January, Laschet was for some time the clear favourite to succeed Merkel when she bows out of politics after Sunday's election.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO