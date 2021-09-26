CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Seth Rollins Reveals Match That Made Him Want To Strangle Vince McMahon

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Rollins has been one of WWE’s top stars for years now, and he’s been involved in some big matches throughout the course of his career. In 2019 Seth Rollins defended the Universal Championship against The Fiend in a Hell in a Cell match, and the match ended up getting stopped after the referee called for the bell.

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon Considering Major Changes For NXT

The boss may be speaking. While he might not be the most popular anymore, there is no one as powerful in wrestling as Vince McMahon. Anything he does or says can change the way wrestling works and that has been the case for a very long time now. It can be interesting to see what kinds of changes he makes and that seems like it could be the case again with NXT.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Reveals They Recently Contacted Vince McMahon About Return

On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew. Andrew last stepped into a ring last summer for AEW teaming with Nyla Rose in the women’s tag team tournament. With her many film and movie projects at the moment Hausman asked her if pro wrestling is a focus for her at the moment.
WWE
Wrestling World

Vince Russo discusses his recent interaction with Vince McMahon

WWE is experiencing one of the most complicated moments in its recent history, also due to the pandemic that has brought all sectors to their knees. The Stamford-based federation managed to follow up on their shows thanks to the invention of the ThunderDome, but the absence of a live audience and the subsequent crisis ended up generating a chain reaction.
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins reveals when his WWE contract will expire

Seth Rollins' WWE career began over a decade ago in 2010 when he signed his first deal with the Stamford-based federation after spending some time on the independent circuit. Following a short stint in FCW and NXT, Rollins made his main roster debut as a member of the Shield. The...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Bray Wyatt
newsbrig.com

Seth Rollins on Triple H almost firing him from WWE

Seth Rollins has disclosed details about the time that Triple H threatened to fire him from WWE if his attitude did not improve. Before joining WWE’s main roster, Rollins worked for the company’s FCW and NXT developmental systems between August 2010 and November 2012. During that time, he often clashed with NXT trainer Terry Taylor over their views of modern-day wrestling styles.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Vince McMahon’s Plans For An ‘Edgier’ WWE NXT 2.0

We reported yesterday here on eWn that Vince McMahon was planning to make some changes to the NXT 2.0 brand, including lifting some of the restrictions on content and creating an edgier product. According to a report from Fightful, some of those changes began on last night’s show. The language...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ruby Soho Discusses Relationship With Vince McMahon In WWE

In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, AEW star Ruby Soho talked a little bit about her release from WWE earlier this year. While Soho is happy where she is now and feels AEW is a better fit for her than WWE, she continues to have no clue why WWE let her go.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon Got Mad At Bryan Danielson For Taking Risks In The Ring

WWE had the idea that Daniel Bryan was injury prone, but he spoke out against that narrative. He only had one surgery throughout his 21-year career in the ring, but concussions caused him to miss a substantial of time while he was in his prime. Vince McMahon was very protective of Bryan Danielson and that extended to The Chairman getting upset about his matches when things got a bit dangerous.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
Pro Wrestling Torch

Bryan Danielson thanks WWE and Vince McMahon in Players’ Tribune column

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Ahead of Bryan Danielson’s AEW debut match against Kenny Omega on Wednesday night inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, Danielson thanked the WWE for his time in the company with a heartfelt column in the Players’ Tribune. “Thank you,...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Seth Rollins issues ultimatum to Edge, Edge responds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Seth Rollins issued a harsh ultimatum to Edge on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. In a backstage interview, Rollins revealed that he had not heard from Edge since issuing a challenge to him last week on the show. Rollins said that he was tired of waiting and then gave Edge the series of demands. Rollins told Edge that he must appear on Smackdown next week and tell the world that he wasn’t Edge-lite. In addition, Rollins said that Edge must say that he is superior to him in every way, and that Rollins was the reason that Edge’s career was finished. Rollins said that if Edge didn’t comply, he would beat those words out of him in front of his family. Edge responded to Rollins on social media and said he would be at Smackdown next week to address Rollins.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On Vince McMahon And AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff took to Twitter today with an interesting observation on WWE and AEW following last night’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT. Bischoff, who has appeared for AEW a few times and was inducted into the WWE Hall earlier this year, noted how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is at his happiest and most effective when he’s in a fight, and “shit got real” last night with the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. Bischoff predicted fun times ahead for pro wrestling fans.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Backstage News On WWE and Fox, Vince McMahon and Nick Khan Meeting

WWE and FOX officials have reportedly held several high-level meetings in recent months. It was reported today by Fightful Select how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan met with FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks and FS Head of Production Brad Zager the night before SummerSlam back in August. It was noted that a dinner between the two sides at the Wynn in Las Vegas reportedly lasted around four hours, and was said to be productive from WWE’s end.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Reveals When WWE Originally Wanted To Split Up The Shield

Speaking to Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions, Seth Rollins recalled how WWE wanted to split up The Shield in 2014 in order to have Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose to take place at WrestleMania 30. The split was held off until June of that year. “They spring that on...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy