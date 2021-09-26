CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline sued over proposed workforce housing development

BROOKLINE, N.H. (AP) — Developers hoping to build multifamily workforce housing in New Hampshire are suing the town of Brookline for blocking their proposal. NHPR reports that Brookline Opportunities LLC and Tamposi Brothers Holdings LLC filed a lawsuit last week claiming the town violated the Fair Housing Act and has fallen short of its obligations under state law to accommodate workforce housing.

