Bryson DeChambeau and his driver were at it again at the Ryder Cup

It took a grand total of one swing -- his very first of the day -- for Bryson DeChambeau to take over Sunday at the Ryder Cup. In his singles match against Europe's Sergio Garcia, DeChambeau grabbed his driver -- to the delight of the thousands of fans in the bleachers surrounding the first tee -- and pummeled a 354-yard drive at the par-4 opening hole. The ball, which carried 340 yards in the air and landed on the green on the fly, settled 41 feet from the hole. DeChambeau is the only player in the field to drive the first green.