CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau and his driver were at it again at the Ryder Cup

By Nick Pietruszkiewicz
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took a grand total of one swing -- his very first of the day -- for Bryson DeChambeau to take over Sunday at the Ryder Cup. In his singles match against Europe's Sergio Garcia, DeChambeau grabbed his driver -- to the delight of the thousands of fans in the bleachers surrounding the first tee -- and pummeled a 354-yard drive at the par-4 opening hole. The ball, which carried 340 yards in the air and landed on the green on the fly, settled 41 feet from the hole. DeChambeau is the only player in the field to drive the first green.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportscenter
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Patrick Reed likes tweets ripping ‘coward’ Ryder Cup captain after snub

“Captain America” could be turning into a Ryder Cup villain. Patrick Reed liked a handful of tweets disparaging captain Steve Stricker’s decision this week to leave Reed off the American team. “The team is not complete without @PReedGolf,” one fan wrote to Reed’s approval. “Leaving Reed off roster (best American...
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas is changing caddies and hiring a familiar face

Just days after a raucous celebration at the Ryder Cup, news has arrived from the camp of Justin Thomas: he’s got a new caddie on the bag. Not just any caddie, of course, but Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, one of the most successful caddies in PGA Tour history. Bones famously caddied for Phil Mickelson for much of Lefty’s career until taking a gig as an on-course reporter for NBC and Golf Channel.
GOLF
New York Post

Sergio Garcia’s wife ready to fend off ‘embarrassing’ Ryder Cup fans

Golf is famously a quiet game. American fans are known for being loud, especially during the Ryder Cup. Sergio Garcia’s wife has no time for any “embarrassing” American fans heckling the players when the event starts Friday and potentially boozed-up crowds will be headed to Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits throughout the tournament.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy