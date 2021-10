Taste Your Way Through the First Weekend of Austin Restaurant Weeks (Oct. 1-10) Drink specials, limited-time only dishes, and prix-fixe menus are just a few of the things to look forward to this weekend when Austin Restaurant Weeks kick off on Friday. With names such as Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Intero, The Peached Tortilla, Thai Fresh, and La Condesa included on the lengthy lineup of participating establishments, there’s guaranteed to be lunch and dinner specials for every taste. Another reason to eat out this weekend: a portion of all sales will be donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. Locations vary.

