LAURINBURG — An early goal provided the catalyst for the Richmond varsity boys soccer team’s attack Monday night in its 6-1 win over Scotland. Both teams spent the first few minutes of the game feeling each other out and probing the ball around the pitch looking for openings, but the Raiders struck first in the 10th minute off a corner kick. Senior Alex Medina’s ball into the box was headed into the net by senior Taivansaikhan Jalbasuren.

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO