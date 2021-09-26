CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

15+ Musicboard Reviews That Confirm Music Nerds Are Weirdos

Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's pretty difficult to find many individuals out there who have a serious aversion to music. There's nothing like the unifying power of song to bring us all together, unless we start arguing about music taste — in which case, we will never hear the end of which genre is better and why. It's a golden rule that the deeper you get into having music as an interest, the more insufferable you become and Musicboard is proof of that phenomenon. However, it can make for some pretty funny takedowns. The reviews below may not always get deep into the technical side of things, but boy, do they manage to be opinionated. Who needs to listen when you can read people rage?

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
bctv.org

Album Review: New Music and Big Pop – Another Michael

The Philadelphia indie trio combines somber songwriting with pleasant melodies to create an ethereal listen, but have some issues with getting the record going. The Content – Another Michael writes songs about very important life moments, but the singer makes them feel like the listener is the one experiencing them. A lot of the songs sound watery, like you’re looking out onto an oncoming storm, with melancholic and low-key vocals that sound like you’re having a private conversation with the band. These songs were recorded in a dream-like state. On New Music, the lead singer is singing about not having heard a song before and he makes it sound like one of the most important life events with a girl. While he’s singing about the girl, listeners can easily put themselves in his place.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

Oasis Knebworth 1996 review – dreamy music doc looks back in languor

Pre-internet, end-of-history nostalgia reaches a psychedelic peak in this enjoyable documentary about Oasis’s pair of 1996 gigs at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. As the band and reminiscing punters assert here rather too often and too strenuously, with 125,000 people on each night, these were the biggest ever outdoor concerts in the UK (except 1970’s Isle of Wight festival was considerably bigger) and they could never happen again (except when Robbie Williams outdid Oasis with three nights at Knebworth in 2003). If the event’s uniqueness is slightly overstated, its significance is even more so: the tenor of the collected voiceovers suggests that this was the peak of British culture and all live music went downhill afterwards. It’s a lie every generation tells itself.
MUSIC
noisypixel.net

Days on Fes Vol. 2 Review – The Magic of Live Music

As we explore the live music scene in a manga, I guess it’s about time I confess that I was once a singer of a band. The energy of a live show is almost indescribable as it feeds off the crowds as much as it does the musicians. To capture that moment from a new fan’s perspective isn’t easy as something that I may take for granted is entirely unique to them. Days on Fes Vol. 2 follows Kanade to her first overnight performance and highlights a pivotal moment on any music lover’s wishlist.
MUSIC
Press-Republican

Music Review: Musgraves offers therapeutic notes on ‘Star-Crossed’

On the fifth track of her new album, Kacey Musgraves wonders what things would be like “if this was a movie.”. Unfortunately for Musgraves, and anyone who’s ever daydreamed like that, life isn’t a movie, and it doesn’t always have a happy ending. Throughout “Star-Crossed,” Musgraves explores this idea of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missoulian

Rob Travolta music review: Bass and drums at the center

First things first: Rob Travolta is just a name. The actual Rob in the group is Rob Cave, the bassist for Missoula rock band Fuuls. For his side project, Cave has teamed up with drummer Cole Bronson for a collection of songs in which synth, bass and drums are the focal point, making for a tasty 25 minutes of wordless anthems that have a proggy technique and a songwriter's mindset.
MISSOULA, MT
thecollegianur.com

Music Mondays: GLOW ON Review

Editor’s Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. Hardcore is a genre that is often alien to respite. Its guitars are feral and voracious, its speed is barreling and its vocals are more likely gargled than sung -- the “middle-ground” lying at a violent yell. Put simply, it is abrasive and uncompromising.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Rum Music For September Reviewed By Jennifer Lucy Allan

Insect percussions, haunted workouts, hungry shells and phasing saxophones in this month's bumper back-to-school edition surveying sound and music's outer limits and inner spaces. Annea Lockwood, photo by Sam Green. Rum Music is back after a brief summer holiday, so I'm making this back-to-school edition a bumper sized column, with...
MUSIC
Lincoln Journal Star

Review: Another musical movie by Riz Ahmed is in tune

In 2020, Riz Ahmed earned a well-deserved Academy Award nomination playing a drummer losing his hearing in “Sound of Metal.”. In “Mogul Mowgli,” Ahmed is even more intense and vulnerable playing a British-Pakistani rapper who finds himself stricken with a mysterious disease, just as he’s getting his big break. That,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ualrpublicradio.org

Music Review, Season 7

Celebrate the music from Season Seven. Hosted by producer Mary Ellen Kubit, this episode shares favorite and memorable music from the various episodes this past season. Plus, we have an interview with Chris Long and V. Wirges of Monsterboy Lives discussing their song, "The End of The World." As many...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
premierguitar.com

RJM Music Technology Overture Review

Fantastic sounds throughout. Compact and convenient. Pricey. Some learning curve if you want to get the most out of the pedal. I usually keep three dirt pedals on my main board. You might have more. Lots of dirt options are fun! But what we gain in tonal variety from such set ups, we lose in valuable pedalboard space. The RJM Overture, an all-analog, digitally controlled programmable overdrive pedal with six distinct modes, offers a viable solution to this problem that doesn't skimp on the sounds.
ELECTRONICS
Yes Weekly

The 7 Summits Music Tour with Rolling Summit Review Press Release

Rolling Summit Review Headlines Summit Coffee’s Multi-city Music Tour. September 14, 2021 (DAVIDSON, NC): Summit Coffee Co. is excited to announce the 7 Summits Music Tour with the Rolling Summit Review, featuring singer-songwriters Billy Jones and Josh Panda. They will be joined by the rhythm section of Summit Coffee owner Tim Helfrich (drums), and Mason Bissett (bass). The three-day music tour begins on September 22 at the Summit Coffee in Chapel Hill and makes its way to each of the other six Summit Coffees around the state, culminating at the flagship Davidson location Sept.24.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

1010 Music Bitbox mk2 review

Want an events-style workflow, flexible sampler, or multifunction screen-based module that can also be a synth/effects unit? This is it!. The mk2 version of 1010 Music’s Bitbox is much like its predecessor, with a 3.5” touchscreen dominating the 26HP fascia, below which are 16 trigger inputs, audio inputs and stereo outputs, as well as a type a and b-compatible TRS MIDI port and micro SD card.
ELECTRONICS
IFLScience

Necropsy Reveals The Freaky "Fingers" Hiding Beneath Whales' Flippers

Looking at a modern whale, it’s hard to imagine these creatures once walked on land. Of course, back then they looked a little different, but as a recent photo from a necropsy revealed, whales have hung on to a few of their land-based traits, including a rather haunting hand-like appendage. Beneath a whales’ flipper isn’t the paddle-like anatomy you might imagine, but instead a pentadactyl limb consisting of five finger-like bony protrusions. Or, as we prefer to call it, GHOST HAND.
WILDLIFE
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy