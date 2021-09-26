CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU says U.S. trade, tech council to boost its clout, set rules for 21st century

By Foo Yun Chee
Reuters
 5 days ago
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will give Europe more clout and set standards and rules for the 21st century, the EU’s trade and digital chiefs said, underscoring global concerns about China’s growing power.

The comments by Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager came ahead of the first TTC meeting in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and as the United States and Europe face off with China in areas ranging from trade to defence to technology and human rights.

“There is real strategic and geopolitical importance to this new platform as a way in setting standards and rules for the 21st century. So we need this Council to amplify our status,” Dombrovskis told reporters.

Dombrovskis insisted, however, that the platform was not targeted at any particular country.

“TTC is not about any specific third country, it is about cooperation and coordination on a number of policy areas between the United States and the EU,” he said.

The Council’s 10 working groups will focus on technology standards, green technology, supply-chain security, data governance, export controls, investment screening and global trade issues, among others.

All these areas are key for the EU, Vestager said.

“What we have achieved is a package that covers, I think, both offensive and defensive interests,” she told reporters.

Dombrovskis said French fury at Australia’s decision to scrap a $40 billion submarine deal for one with the United States and Britain should not deflect the EU from its long-term interests.

“We are allies, partners and friends, and yes friends can easily from time to time make mistakes and we have seen this in recent weeks, but we knew this issue should not cloud our judgment on our strategic alliances,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai will be the co-chairs of the meeting with Dombrovskis and Vestager.

The EU hopes to hold a second meeting next spring in Belgium.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

UK 'no longer the laggard' of G-7 economies after upgrades

The British economy is no longer the worst performing Group of Seven economy after second quarter growth was revised higher Thursday to reflect a bigger than foreseen increase in consumer spending following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.However, there are growing concerns that the recovery will lose momentum over the coming months as a result of a shortage of truck drivers, evidenced over the past few days by long lines outside filling stations. The Office for National Statistics said the U.K.'s economic output increased by 5.5% in the April to June period from the previous quarter, up on the previous...
ECONOMY
Pittsburgh Business Times

'I think we open their eyes,' U.S. Commerce Secretary remarks at conclusion of inaugural US-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Pittsburgh

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visited Astrobotic Technology's North Side headquarters Thursday to mark the conclusion of the inaugural U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council meetings in Pittsburgh, of which she and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai were co-chairs. Following a tour of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

EU eyes visa retaliation to halt migrant influx from Belarus

As allegations mount that Belarus is using migrants to destabilize the European Union, the bloc’s executive branch proposed Wednesday to tighten visa restrictions on members of President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.The European Commission wants the 27 EU member countries to consider suspending parts of a “visa facilitation agreement” with Belarus that entered force in July 2020. The deal was aimed at improving contacts and drawing the former Soviet country closer to Europe.The proposal would hit Belarusian officials, including members of government, lawmakers, diplomatic delegations and top court representatives. It would increase travel red tape and require them to provide extra...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EU urges Kosovo, Serbia talk on disputes, lower tensions

The head of the European Union s executive branch on Wednesday called on Kosovo and Serbia to resolve their disputes through the dialogue and deescalate the recent tension over license plates.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was in Kosovo's capital, Pristina to meet with senior leaders as part of her regional tour before an EU-Western Balkans summit on Oct. 6. “It is vital that Kosovo and Serbia normalize their relations,” she said at a news conference with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. “The EU-facilitated dialogue ... is the only platform to resolve the current crisis.”Representatives of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Three Polish regions row back anti-LGBT resolutions after EU pressure

Three regions in Poland have voted to scrap resolutions that declared them free of “LGBT ideology” as a result of the European Commission threatening to withhold funds.The resolutions had first been passed in 2019, with local authorities viewing campaigns for gay rights as an attack on “traditional” family and Catholic values. Almost 100 other provinces and municipalities passed similar anti-LGBT resolutions that year to signal the local governments’ conservative values and opposition to what some Polish leaders refer to as “LGBT ideology”.The European Union has said that the resolutions violated anti-discrimination laws. Earlier this month, the EU’s commission wrote to...
SOCIETY
