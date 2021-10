During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut a promo on Cody Rhodes announcing that he would no longer coach him, but he raised eyebrows when he used carjacking to compare the two. Arn said that Cody would let the carjacking happen, while he would pull out his Glock and kill the would-be thief with it. CM Punk, Nyla Rose, Bully Ray and others from the wrestling world reacted to the promo on Twitter.

