On Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., a Community Informational Meeting regarding Land Banks will be hosted at the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium. This auditorium is located at 1512 S. U.S. Route 68 Urbana, OH 43078. This meeting is open to the public and all community stakeholders within Champaign County are encouraged to attend.