Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were again leading by example as Europe attempted to stage an improbable fightback to retain the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.With three of the five sessions of play completed, Rahm and Garcia remained the only European pair to have won a match, the Spanish duo recovering from losing the first three holes in Saturday’s foursomes to beat Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.Narrow defeats for Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger and Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick meant the United States won their third straight session 3-1 to extend their overall lead...

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO