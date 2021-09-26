CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness: Here are 8 strategies to get Canadians moving

By Jill Barker
kingstonthisweek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the many benefits of regular exercise, including improved health, sleep, mood and quality of life, Canadians still aren’t active enough. Only 16 per cent of adults get in the recommended 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity a week. Among this crowd of reluctant exercisers, eight out of 10 take fewer than 5,000 steps a day.

www.kingstonthisweek.com

LiveScience

How to get fit

Knowing exactly how to get fit doesn’t have to be complicated. Simply put, getting fit requires movement. Running, cycling, dancing, walking, weightlifting and stretching are all fantastic forms of movement that get the heart pumping, blow away the cobwebs, and help with simple tasks like carrying the shopping or climbing a flight of stairs when the elevator is out of service.
GeekyGadgets

Apple Fitness+ gets Pilates and Guided Meditations

Earlier this month Apple revealed that it would be adding new fitness features to Apple Fitness+, this included new Guided Meditations and also Pilates. These new workouts are now available to use on the Apple Fitness+ subscription service. Meditation can help users reduce everyday stress, develop a greater sense of...
independentri.com

New Planet Fitness branch aims to get Wakefield moving

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Exercise fanatics, gym rats and others looking for a daily dose of fitness will have a new place for workouts starting this week when Planet Fitness opens in Wakefield. Just off Old Tower Hill Road in a shopping plaza shared with other businesses, the gym will...
santaclaritamagazine.com

Let’s Get Moving with the Move It! Workshop

Does the thought of candy corn, caramel apples, and gobs of candy give your fitness plans a fright? JCI Santa Clarita can help. JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that develops young leaders in the community, will host a second health and fitness workshop presented by JCI member and business owner of NVCTS Nutrition, Amy Suppes. In the first of two health and fitness workshops (conducted in August), participants learned about the importance of macronutrients, how macronutrients work for you, and making your health journey your own by finding what works best for your body. In the upcoming second workshop, participants will learn how being active affects the body and be given the opportunity to participate in a workout designed by Amy (and scaled appropriately for skill level).. Amy will also discuss heart rate zones, endorphins, metabolism, and aligning your goals with how to get there..
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
T3.com

Best folding treadmills in 2021 to get fit with limited space at home

The best folding treadmill could be the perfect answer if you’re looking to get fit via running-based indoor training but lack space in your house or apartment. This is especially the case over the winter months when inclement weather (aka freezing cold rain) is likely to result in you remaining on the sofa with a steaming hot drink.
CMSWire

Is Your Knowledge Management Strategy Fit for Today?

The return to office debates continue on, even as the Delta variant has forced businesses to push off existing plans. Driving many of the conversations is the argument that the last year and a half provided the final proof that remote working is good for people and good for productivity. The counter argument runs that it worked in an emergency, but stifles creativity by not bringing people together for those much-vaunted water cooler conversations.
hospitalitynet.org

Hospitality marketing strategy for the here and now, and the future

In many places, hospitality is back—and booming faster than expected. Travel-centric brands face a "next normal" in a world where social media adoption and consumer expectations have increased exponentially. A study produced by travel research authority PhocusWire in partnership with TINT, the leading User-Generated Content platform trusted by over 5,000 global brands, stresses the importance of using authentic social media and marketing content for travel-related industries as they recover from the global impacts of COVID-19. Nine out of ten American travelers have made travel plans for the next 6 months, and weekly hotel demand across the U.S. increased by 1.2 million rooms in September 2021 – the largest weekly gain since July this year.
sixtyandme.com

Not Sleeping Well? Here Are 11 Powerful Sleep Strategies from a Geriatrician

As a geriatrician, I work with senior patients who suffer from a diverse range of problems, including memory worries, anxiety, pain, diabetes, falls, and more. One symptom many of them have in common is poor sleep. Having enough sleep feels great, but sleep should not be regarded as a luxury....
HEALTH
Earth 911

5 No-Kill Strategies for Getting Rid of Mice

Although you might think mice are cute and furry, you probably don’t want them living in your home or garage. They can carry hard-to-pronounce diseases and cause property damage. Plus, they leave little droppings all around. A small problem can quickly get out of hand. Mice can have eight litters...
ANIMALS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: New Hire at Risk Strategies; Promotions at Ames & Gough

Risk Strategies Hires Honig as Compliance Director for Employee Benefits. Risk Strategies, a national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, hired Erica Honig as the compliance director for its employee benefits division. In this new role, Honig will provide the life and health team and its clients and prospects...
BUSINESS
ScienceAlert

Large-Scale Study Reveals The True Health Benefits of Getting Outdoors More

Getting a daily fix of sunshine could boost your general health, with new research linking time spent outside with better mood, improved sleep and a lower lifetime risk of depression. "Getting bright light in the day is as important as avoiding light at night," says psychologist and sleep researcher Sean Cain of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, whose previous experimental studies have shown how artificial light impacts sleep and circadian rhythms. In this new observational study, Cain and colleagues looked at the effect outdoor light exposure had on sleep and moods in over 400,000 people in the UK Biobank, a large study...
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

Can workers who decline vaccination hold on to their jobs?

Growing numbers of employers are introducing their own workplace vaccination policies that go above and beyond provincial regulations. The Ottawa Hospital, The Perley and Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre, the Kingston Health Sciences Centre and the University Health Network in Toronto are among the health institutions that have policies that say unvaccinated staff will be suspended or dismissed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uscannenbergmedia.com

Pfizer’s booster shot is not for everyone

COVID-19 booster shots are now available in the US, but eligibility remains a matter of confusion for many Americans. President Joe Biden publicly received his third Pfizer shot yesterday, another milestone in the fight against COVID-19. “I got my booster — and encourage everyone who’s eligible to do so as well,” the president wrote on Instagram, under a picture of himself receiving the shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

