Presidential Election

Liz Cheney Hits Back at Trump With 'I Like Republican Presidents Who Win Re-Election'

By Thomas Kika
 5 days ago
In 2015, Trump attacked the late Senator John McCain, a former prisoner of war, by saying, "I like people who weren't captured."

nobody’s perfect
5d ago

Liz is more of a man than Trump. How can you grow up the son of a billionaire, live your life believing you are entitled, and be a anything close to normal? Trump is damaged goods.

Theo Henry
5d ago

This guy is only around to milk the turds, oh sorry, yards, that voted for him. These investigations aren't moving quick enough...

Mel in MN
5d ago

Trump calls her a RINO, yet she voted for his policies over 90% of the time. Does this mean Trump’s policies were ‘RINO’ policies??

Why Hillary Clinton Fears the GOP’s Next Moves

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
The race for Wyoming's lone seat in congress is one that has drawn national attention. Incumbent Republican Liz Cheney has drawn the ire of President Trump and his supporters by voting to impeach Trump in January and then engaging in an ongoing war of words with the former president. Cheney has accused Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riots in Washington D.C. and of lying by saying he really won the 2020 presidential election despite the official vote count showing he was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was ousted from House leadership over her criticism of former President Donald Trump, said she could “absolutely” win reelection during a Sunday interview with 60 Minutes. In polling from July, only 23% of Wyoming Republicans said they would vote for her — and another 53%...
In a 60 Minutes interview Sunday, September 26, Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney reversed her view on LGBTQI rights saying that her previous stand was wrong. Cheney’s sister Mary Cheney is gay, married to another woman and has children. Cheney took that original position in 2013 during her unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate. “I love my sister very much. I love her family very much. I was wrong. It’s a very personal issue, and very personal for my family,” Cheney told interviewer CBS Lesley Stahl.
The Congresswoman from Wyoming is one of only two Republicans on the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Earlier this month, she was appointed as the committee's vice chair, cementing her role in the inquiry and pitting her further against members of her party.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman was fooled into opposing the presidential bid of former President Donald Trump in 2016 by “Democrats and Liz Cheney’s friends in the media,” she said Monday. Hageman, responding to a New York Times article about her current...
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has staked her political career on the belief that there is a viable Republican Party to be rescued, one that rejects the disgraced former president but offers an alternative to Democratic policies. Her rhetoric is impassioned — but leaves some open questions. Cheney has bitterly criticized...
