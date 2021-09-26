Liz Cheney Hits Back at Trump With 'I Like Republican Presidents Who Win Re-Election'
In 2015, Trump attacked the late Senator John McCain, a former prisoner of war, by saying, "I like people who weren't captured."www.newsweek.com
In 2015, Trump attacked the late Senator John McCain, a former prisoner of war, by saying, "I like people who weren't captured."www.newsweek.com
Liz is more of a man than Trump. How can you grow up the son of a billionaire, live your life believing you are entitled, and be a anything close to normal? Trump is damaged goods.
This guy is only around to milk the turds, oh sorry, yards, that voted for him. These investigations aren't moving quick enough...
Trump calls her a RINO, yet she voted for his policies over 90% of the time. Does this mean Trump’s policies were ‘RINO’ policies??
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 421