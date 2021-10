It was the hug heard, and seen, around the world. When Nelly walked through Fat Joe and past Ja Rule to hug Ashanti during Tuesday night's Verzuz battle between the two New York legends, the internet went up in flames. The former lovers who, after dating for ten years, according to Ashanti, had not seen each other at all before the "Hot in Herre" rapper walked across the stage to give her a hug in front of a packed crowd and hundreds of thousands of Instagram Live viewers.

