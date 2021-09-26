What causes honeybee die-off and how to help the bees

Q: I live in Huntington Beach and have a lot of dead bees on my patio. This happened last summer, too. I do not use pesticides, insecticides or herbicides. Any thoughts?. A: Honeybee die-off has been an ongoing issue for the last 20 years. In the early 2000s, colony collapse was blamed on a tracheal mite that parasitized European honeybees. Treatment with miticide solved this problem – until the mites developed resistance.