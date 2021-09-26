CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington Beach, CA

What causes honeybee die-off and how to help the bees

By Laura Simpson
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I live in Huntington Beach and have a lot of dead bees on my patio. This happened last summer, too. I do not use pesticides, insecticides or herbicides. Any thoughts?. A: Honeybee die-off has been an ongoing issue for the last 20 years. In the early 2000s, colony collapse was blamed on a tracheal mite that parasitized European honeybees. Treatment with miticide solved this problem – until the mites developed resistance.

www.dailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Huntington Beach, CA
Pets & Animals
Huntington Beach, CA
Lifestyle
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Bees#Pesticides#Gardening Tips#Honeybee#European#Mediterranean

Comments / 0

Community Policy