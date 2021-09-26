CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Highland Clubhouse project awarded $10K

By Staff reports
Niagara Gazette
 5 days ago
Niagara Gazette

Highland Clubhouse has received a grant of $10,000 from KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation to support the development of a community space where neighbors of all ages are welcomed for activities and education that foster improvement in the community.

Co-founders of the Clubhouse, Keyona Dunn, founder of Wish Mentoring, and Krista Ehasz, Program Associate at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, are grateful for the support they have received from KeyBank and First Niagara Foundation. Keyona Dunn says: "This is well-needed funds for us to continue our efforts in the Highland community, and we appreciate KeyBank and First Niagara Foundation believing in our efforts." Krista Ehasz said. "We will continue to work on the Highland community's behalf and are thankful to receive additional resources for our efforts.

"This is no easy undertaking, and we welcome additional support in terms of volunteers, expertise, and funding."

The award will be put toward property renovation at 1111 Grove Ave. in Niagara Falls to create a positive and welcoming space for youth and families in the neighborhood, allowing Highland Clubhouse to further its mission of providing programming and services that take a holistic approach to alleviate poverty and building generational wealth in the Highland area.

